New Delhi, Spiritual enthusiast Priya Arora felt the story of the Ramayana, though well-known, needed a retelling as its original message and intent are largely lost today. New retelling of Ramayana highlights relevance of ancient wisdom

She says her "Rama: A Man of Dharma" aims to view the story in the proper perspective vis-a-vis its stated purpose.

"Rama is an exemplar of the lessons in the Upanishads. I wrote the book to portray him in this light and to clear many modern misconceptions that have sprung up regarding his actions," she says.

On why she thought a retelling of the Ramayana was required, Arora says, "Although the story of the Ramayana is well known, its original message and intent are largely lost today. Valmiki composed the Ramayana to help people understand Dharma so they could apply its principles in everyday life.

"I felt a retelling was required to view the story in the proper perspective vis-a-vis its stated purpose. Today, we worship Rama, but we do not emulate his behaviour."

The book, published by Penguin India, seeks to clarify misconceptions and enrich appreciation for the timeless lessons of the Ramayana.

According to the author, Rama provides the best example of someone who knew how to navigate Dharma's subtleties based on a situation's context.

"He is the ultimate example of a person whose actions were righteous and selfless," she says.

Rama's story has been retold several times in different ways; so how is this different?

Arora says Rama was a historical character who walked the earth millennia ago, and he left such a lasting impact that his story has indeed been told and retold through the ages, not only in different parts of India but in many other countries like Thailand, Cambodia, Indonesia, Mongolia, China and Laos.

"I have attempted to bring the original by Valmiki to readers while being faithful to his intention. Ideally, any work should be appreciated in the language of its composition so there is no intermediary between the author and the reader.

"However, Sanskrit is not widely understood today, so I have tried to bridge the gap in my book so readers get an authentic understanding of the story," she says.

Arora describes Rama as a man truly for all ages.

"Sadly, he is mainly viewed as a religious figure in recent years, embroiled in politics and communal strife, an association that has distanced him from what he symbolises," she rues.

"I hope my rendition of Valmiki's story will show the reader Rama's value as a noble ancestor of humankind, worthy of universal respect and emulation, not limited to a deity venerated by some," she writes in the book's preface.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.