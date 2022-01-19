New startups exempted from Haryana private job quota for two years: Dushyant Chautala

Gurugram: Startups and IT/ITES companies setting up fresh base in Haryana will be exempt for two years from provisions of the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020, which mandates 75% reservation for locals in new jobs with salary less than ₹30,000 a month, deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala said during a press conference in Chandigarh.

In addition, short-term work and employment of less than 45 days will also be exempt from the local job reservation act, he added.

The law came into effect on 15 January.

Providing details of the exemptions under the law, Chaultala said that in addition to sowing of crops, embroidery, primary work related to fruits, vegetables, tea leaves, coffee, fish, animals etc. are also exempted. Exemptions have also been given to domestic help and those industries for which skilled workers are not available, he added.

The law was championed by Chautala, and was actually part of the poll promise of his Jannayak Janata Party, which is a partner of the BJP in the state’s coalition government. The law will be valid for 10 years.

Those companies flouting the law could face penalties from ₹50,000 to ₹2 lakh, Chautala said. “We had a discussion with the stakeholders and after considering the demand of the IT and ITES sector it was decided to give exemption to new companies (facilities) for two years. It was also decided to exempt short term work from this law,” said Chautala.

According to the state’s labour department, private firms and companies are registering themselves on the portal of the Labour Department as required under the law. Since the opening of registration on January 15, around 22,000 companies and 3,280 youth have registered , said officials. The companies have to provide details of all their workers earning less than ₹30,000, and can hire morre workers in this salary bracket only after ding so.

Chautala also called upon the youth in the state to register themselves so that there is no shortage of manpower for the companies. The applicants will also be able to connect their applications with Parivar Pehchan Patra to resolve the issue of domicile, he said.

The deputy CM also alleged that misleading propaganda was being carried out against the law. “There was a glass ceiling for the local youth in large companies and it had become difficult for them to get jobs in such firms. This law will ensure that doors for local youth is opened for employment,” he said on Monday an online interaction.

Chautala also said that the government will hold discussions with industry associations that have opposed the reservation in court of law and find a solution to their issues as well.