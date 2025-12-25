New traffic plan for tourists headed to Mussoorie via Dehradun this weekend

DEHRADUN: The Dehradun Police have issued a detailed traffic plan and advisory for vehicles heading towards Mussoorie via Dehradun city in view of the expected surge in tourists during the New Year celebrations and the weekend. The police have identified multiple parking locations in the Mussoorie area (HT File Photo)

Dehradun SSP Ajai Singh said the plan includes designated routes, diversion arrangements, and parking facilities to ensure smooth traffic movement and public safety.

Routes for tourists travelling to Mussoorie

According to the advisory, tourists travelling from Delhi, Roorkee and Saharanpur via Mohand would be routed through Mohand-Asharodi-ISBT-Shimla Bypass-Saint Jude’s Chowk-Ballupur Chowk-Garhi Cantt T-junction-Anarwala T-junction-Johri Gaon-Mussoorie Road–Kuthal Gate to Mussoorie.

Tourists coming from Delhi via Haridwar-Rishikesh and Jogiwala have been advised to follow the Haridwar/Rishikesh - Harrawala - Mohkampur Flyover - Jogiwala -U-turn near Kailash Hospital - Culvert No. 06 - Ring Road - Ladpur T-junction - Sahastradhara Crossing - IT Park - Kirshali Chowk - Sai Mandir T-junction - Mussoorie Diversion - Kuthal Gate route.

In case of congestion within Dehradun city, an alternative route has been earmarked from Haridwar via Nepali Farm T-junction - Bhaniyawala - Airport T-junction - Thano Road - Maharana Pratap Chowk - Ladpur T-junction - Sahastradhara Crossing - IT Park - Kirshali Chowk - Sai Mandir T-junction - Mussoorie Diversion- and Kuthal Gate.

Return route from Mussoorie

Vehicles returning from Mussoorie towards Delhi, Saharanpur, Roorkee, Rishikesh, Haridwar and Vikasnagar will be routed via Kuthal Gate - Old Rajpur Road - Rajpur - Sai Mandir - Kirshali Chowk - IT Park - Tapovan Bypass Road - Nalapani Chowk - Tapovan Gate - Ladpur T-junction - Culvert No. 06, from where vehicles can proceed towards Jogiwala, Rishikesh, Haridwar or ISBT.

Parking arrangements in Mussoorie

The police have identified multiple parking locations in the Mussoorie area, including Picture Palace (70 cars), Landour Road (60 cars), Kempty Taxi Stand (250 cars and 20 buses), below Town Hall (70 cars and 100 two-wheelers), King Craig (216 cars), hotels in Mussoorie (1,800 cars), Company Garden Road (30 cars), Masonic Lodge/Picture Palace Taxi Stand (15 cars), Vikas Hotel parking in Kulri (20 cars) and roadside parking at Gajji Band (500 cars).

Under Plan A, traffic towards Mussoorie will operate normally from King Craig towards Library and Picture Palace. Plan B will be implemented once 70% of the available parking capacity in Mussoorie is utilised, under which tourist vehicles will be parked at King Craig and visitors ferried to their destinations through local taxis or shuttle services. If King Craig parking is filled, Plan C will come into force, with tourists being transported from Gajji Band via local taxis.

Traffic management in Dehradun city

Police said that if congestion occurs on Pacific Mall or Rajpur Road, traffic from Mussoorie towards Ghanta Ghar will be diverted from the Sai Mandir T-junction towards IT Park. Traffic coming from the CSD T-junction near Raj Bhavan towards Dilaram Chowk will be diverted via Johri Gaon. In case of congestion at Clock Tower, diversions will be enforced from Orient Chowk, Buddha Chowk or Tehsil Chowk as required.

Parking facilities in Dehradun

Designated parking facilities in Dehradun include Rangers Ground near Buddha Chowk (300 cars), Parade Ground near Tibetan Market (100 cars), Old Roadways Bus Stand near Tehsil Chowk (80 cars), Kabul House near Survey Chowk (60 cars), Kanak Chowk multilevel parking (70 cars), MDDA parking near Clock Tower (300 cars) and Rajiv Gandhi Complex near Tehsil Chowk (400 cars).

Police have appealed to tourists and residents to follow traffic advisories, cooperate with on-duty personnel and use designated parking areas to ensure a safe and hassle-free New Year celebration.