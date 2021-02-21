New travel rules for international arrivals from tomorrow: 8 points

The Union health ministry has issued new guidelines for international arrival amid the spread of mutant variants of Covid-19 and they will come into effect from Monday. The rules will come into effect from 11:59pm on Monday and will be in force till further orders. “There is increasing evidence that the mutant variants of SARS-CoV-2 are in circulation in many countries and these mutant variants are driving the pandemic in their country of origin. So far, the three SARS-CoV-2 variants in circulation viz-a-viz (i) UK variant (ii) South Africa variant and (iii) Brazil variant, have been detected in 86, 44 and 15 countries, respectively,” the health ministry said in its updated guidelines.

Here are the guidelines for international arrivals which will be effective from February 22:

1. All international travellers will have to submit a self-declaration form (SDF) for Covid on the online Air Suvidha portal before their scheduled travel.

2. Travellers will also have to upload a negative Covid-19 RT-PCR report on the online portal of New Delhi airport, www.newdelhiairport.in, with a declaration form stating the authenticity of the report.

3. The test must be conducted 72 hours prior to the journey.

4. Only asymptomatic travellers will be allowed to board after the thermal screening.

5. These rules shall also apply to international travellers arriving through seaports/land ports but online registration policy cannot be availed by them.

6. International travellers arriving from/transiting through the United Kingdom, Brazil and South Africa (during the past 14 days) will have to be segregated by the airline in-flight.

7. Self-paid confirmatory molecular tests on arrival will be mandatory for all travellers arriving from/transiting through flights originating in the United Kingdom, Europe or the Middle East.

8. Such travellers will give their samples to the designated area before exiting the airport. If the test report is negative, they will be advised to self-monitor their health for 14 days. If the test report is positive, they will undergo treatment as per standard health protocol.