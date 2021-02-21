Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray warns of lockdown as state reports over 6,000 Covid-19 cases for 2nd day

As Maharashtra reported 6,281 fresh cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Saturday, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray once again warned the state’s citizens of another lockdown if they failed to keep their behaviour in check and follow Covid-19 protocols.

Maharashtra Covid-19 infection tally has now surged past 2,093,913. This is the second time since December last year that the western state has witnessed a spike of more than 6000 cases in a day. A total of 51,753 people have died in Maharashtra due to the coronavirus disease.

Though the government hasn’t yet called it a ‘second wave’, it has directed local authorities to take all preventive measures, including lockdown restrictions, to contain the spread of the virus amid fear of new mutations.

Weekend curfews have been imposed in several districts including Amravati and Akola from Saturday night, whereas in Yavatmal, a 10-day curfew has already been imposed from February 18 that restricts a gathering of five or more people. Schools and colleges in Wardha have been ordered to remain closed until further notice.

Thackeray chaired a meeting with the health minister, divisional commissioners, district collectors, municipal commissioners and superintendents of police on the Covid-19 situation in the state on Saturday. Following the meeting, it was decided to put a cap on the number of people allowed to attend social gatherings such as weddings and functions, which have the potential to become super-spreader events.There would be a temporary hold on permissions for rallies, processions, protests; while guests in wedding ceremonies will be strictly limited to 50.

“Even if there is laxity in people, the district administration should not let your guard down and enforce the norms strictly, he told the administration,” the chief minister said at the meeting. “It is up to the people to decide whether to follow the rules or go back to the lockdown again. So, more care should be taken in the future,” he added.

Maharashtra has witnessed a sudden spike in cases over the past week and continues to worst affected in the country. According to a presentation given to Thackeray, five districts that need to be monitored closely include Amravati, Wardha, Akola, Yavatmal, and Buldhana. Amravati district has recorded a jump of 10.69% in new cases between February 8 and 14, followed by Wardha (4.62%), Akola (4.27%), Yavatmal (3.19%), and Buldhana (2.28%).