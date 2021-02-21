IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Maharashtra sees over 6,000 Covid-19 cases for second day in a row
(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra sees over 6,000 Covid-19 cases for second day in a row

Maharashtra on Saturday reported more than 6,000 new Covid-19 infections for a second day in a row, pushing the count to 2,093,913. The number of active cases stood at 48,439, following 2,567 recoveries in the past 24 hours.
READ FULL STORY
By Faisal Malik, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 12:35 AM IST

Maharashtra on Saturday reported more than 6,000 new Covid-19 infections for a second day in a row, pushing the count to 2,093,913. The number of active cases stood at 48,439, following 2,567 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

India’s worst-hit state’s death toll reached 51,753 after 40 more casualties were reported, of which 13 were in the past 48 hours and 12 were in the last week. The other 15 deaths were from the period before last week, officials said.

With the steady, yet alarming spike in infections, the state government has directed local authorities to take all preventive measures to arrest the virus’ spread, which includes bringing back lockdown restrictions. However, the state government is yet to call it a ‘second wave”, saying that it is too early to reach such a conclusion.

From Saturday night, weekend curfews have been imposed in districts such as Amravati and Akola, whereas in Yavatmal, a 10-day curfew has already been imposed from February 18, restricting a gathering of five or more people at a place. Schools and colleges in Wardha have been ordered to remain closed until further notice.

On Saturday, 1,607 cases were recorded in these four districts, of which, Amravati (both city and district) reported the highest number — 1,055. Akola saw 348 cases, Wardha 112 and Yavatmal 92. It means over 25% of the day’s caseload was from these four districts, which are in Vidarbha region. The region has reported 41% (2,609) of Saturday’s cases.

The rise in daily cases can be gauged from this statistic: In the first 10 days of this month(February 1 to 10), 25,854 cases were reported, but in the past ten days (February 11 to 20), a total of 44,305 cases have been reported, which is a rise of 58% (18,451 infections).

A comparison with last month’s figures showed a rise in cases as well.

As of February 20, a total of 70,159 cases have been reported in the state, while in January 63,770 infections were reported in the corresponding period, according to official figures.

Dr Archana Patil, director, directorate of health services (DHS), said they were focusing on improving the existing health infrastructure to deal with any situation, considering the spurt in cases along with bringing restrictions, wherever required. “It would be early to use the term ‘second wave’ as the growth in cases is not exponential and limited to certain areas. We still have to wait for some time to assess and analyse the rise,” Dr Patil said.

“Moreover, we are focusing on improving the health infrastructure to be prepared in case of further increase in cases. We are increasing the number of beds, oxygen supplies, ICU beds, medicine supplies etc. to deal with any situation. We are also in the process of increasing Covid Care Centres (CCC), Dedicated Covid Health Centers (DCHC) and Dedicated Covid Hospitals (DCH) for management of patients. CCC, DCHC and DCH were reduced as the number of cases had gone down too low,” she stressed.

The state had decided to start CCC for all asymptomatic positive patients without comorbidity, DCHC for patients with mild symptoms and DCH for serious patients.

Amid the rise in cases, the district administrations in Nagpur, Buldhana, Parbhani and Jalna have also either restricted gatherings to less than five people or have started to strictly implement the standing government standard operating procedure (SOP) that was meant to facilitate unlocking from Wednesday.

A few more districts are likely to impose similar restrictions to contain the spread, the officials said. “The state is imposing these measures in targeted areas where the virulence of the virus is more and some more districts may follow them as chief minister Uddhav Thackeray directed the local bodies to take all the necessary steps to break the chain,” said a senior official, privy to the development.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra covered 897,413 beneficiaries through its vaccination drive after 37,030 people were inoculated on Saturday.

Of them, 24,534 were given the first shot of vaccine, while 12,416 were administered second shots, who have completed a mandatory gap of 28 days. Starting from January 16, the state has covered the first shots of 608,829 health workers (HCWs) and second shots of 40,241 HCWs.

Similarly, it has completed the first shots of 248,343 frontline workers (FLWs) till date, according to a release issued by the state health department on Saturday.

Maharashtra has around 800,000 HCWs and 580,000 FLWs registered on the centralised CoWIN app.

The third phase of the drive is likely to be started next month, the officials said. “The decision for starting the third phase has to come from the Centre. We were informed that it would start from March. We were also asked to complete the first shot of healthcare workers by February 20 and frontline workers till February 28,” he said, wishing not to be named.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
A health worker takes a swab sample of a hawker in Chembur on Saturday. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
A health worker takes a swab sample of a hawker in Chembur on Saturday. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Mumbai reports 897 new Covid-19 cases

By Eeshanpriya M S
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:17 AM IST
Amid the recent spike in cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has sealed 1,305 buildings and floors in the past fortnight, with 71,838 households in them
READ FULL STORY
Close
A swab sample is taken from a child at a Covid test centre in Thane on Saturday. (Praful Gangurde/HT photo)
A swab sample is taken from a child at a Covid test centre in Thane on Saturday. (Praful Gangurde/HT photo)
mumbai news

Kausa, Mumbra see poor response to Covid vaccine

By Ankita G Menon
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 12:57 AM IST
THANEThough Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has completed 96 per cent immunisation, areas like Kausa and Mumbra have hardly seen 30 per cent vaccination
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shabnam Md Ali Shaikh, still ‘missing’ after the building collapse in September last year (Praful Gangurde/HT photo)
Shabnam Md Ali Shaikh, still ‘missing’ after the building collapse in September last year (Praful Gangurde/HT photo)
mumbai news

Bhiwandi building collapse: 5 months on, families still living in hope

By Sajana Nambiar, Bhiwandi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 12:53 AM IST
It has been more than five months since Shabbir Qureshi, 33, hugged his three-year-old-son Museb
READ FULL STORY
Close
For representational purpose only. (HT FILE)
For representational purpose only. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Teaching quality, lack of job behind rise in vacant private engineering seats: Experts

By Shreya Bhandary, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 12:43 AM IST
Nearly 45% seats in first-year UG courses vacant in Maha; ban on new institutes did little to tackle problem, say experts
READ FULL STORY
Close
Volunteers prepare a cage for a crocodile found in Belapur. (Bachchan Kumar/HT photo)
Volunteers prepare a cage for a crocodile found in Belapur. (Bachchan Kumar/HT photo)
mumbai news

Rescue operations on to relocate crocodile from Navi Mumbai pond

By Raina Shine, Navi Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 12:39 AM IST
After two days of a video going viral about spotting a crocodile in a pond behind Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation headquarters in Belapur, forest officials and an NGO have started rescue operations to rehabilitate the reptile to a safer place
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sena leader and chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said the country is so weak today that the government thinks it is in danger of 22-year-old climate change activist. (HT FILE)
Sena leader and chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said the country is so weak today that the government thinks it is in danger of 22-year-old climate change activist. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

There is undeclared Emergency in India: Sanjay Raut on Disha Ravi arrest

By Swapnil Rawal, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 12:36 AM IST
Reacting for the first time since the toolkit controversy broke, the Shiv Sena slammed the Centre over the arrest of 22-year-old activist Disha Ravi and said there is an “undeclared Emergency” in the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra sees over 6,000 Covid-19 cases for second day in a row

By Faisal Malik, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 12:35 AM IST
Maharashtra on Saturday reported more than 6,000 new Covid-19 infections for a second day in a row, pushing the count to 2,093,913. The number of active cases stood at 48,439, following 2,567 recoveries in the past 24 hours.
READ FULL STORY
Close
After various complaints, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s education department contacted the principal of the school and informed them that they are not allowed to conduct physical classes. (HT PHOTO)
After various complaints, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s education department contacted the principal of the school and informed them that they are not allowed to conduct physical classes. (HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

Sanpada school cancels offline classes as Navi Mumbai civic body steps in

By Raina Shine, Navi Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 12:32 AM IST
A private school in Sanpada cancelled its offline classes on Saturday after the intervention of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC)
READ FULL STORY
Close
A special court in Karnataka sanctioned gangster Ravi Pujari’s custody to Mumbai Police on Saturday. (HT FILE)
A special court in Karnataka sanctioned gangster Ravi Pujari’s custody to Mumbai Police on Saturday. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai Police to get gangster Ravi Pujari’s custody on Monday

By Vijay Kumar Yadav and Manish K Pathak, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 12:31 AM IST
The Mumbai Police is set to get gangster Ravi Pujari’s custody on Monday after a special court in Karnataka sanctioned the same. Pujari has around 50 criminal cases filed against him in Mumbai of around 200 cases across India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil. (HT FILE)
Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Maharashtra BJP chief draws flak for claiming PM Modi made Kalam prez

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 12:25 AM IST
A day after Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said PM Narendra Modi made Dr APJ Abdul Kalam the president of the country, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said Modi was not in national level politics then while the Congress criticised Patil saying next that he would give credit to Modi for how the universe came into being.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People wait to get vaccinated in Nerul. (Bachchan Kumar/HT photo)
People wait to get vaccinated in Nerul. (Bachchan Kumar/HT photo)
mumbai news

Navi Mumbai civic body to take strict action, impose fines against those not following Covid norms

By Raina Shine, Navi Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 12:22 AM IST
With increasing Covid cases, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has decided to implement penalties more stringently so as to make sure that everyone followed the norms
READ FULL STORY
Close
For representational purpose only. (HT FILE)
For representational purpose only. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai: 9 arrested for posing as cops, robbing 12 crore

By Vijay Kumar Yadav, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 12:21 AM IST
Vile Parle police arrested nine people for allegedly robbing 12 crore from two persons at a five-star hotel in Vile Parle. The accused posed as police officers and under the pretext of a raid, “seized” the cash and escaped from the hotel.
READ FULL STORY
Close
University of Mumbai. (HT FILE)
University of Mumbai. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

University of Mumbai schedules PG exams 6 weeks after course begins

By Shreya Bhandary, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 12:17 AM IST
Barely six weeks since colleges affiliated to the University of Mumbai (MU) started first-year classes for masters courses, the university is now asking all colleges to complete their first-semester exams on or before March 10. Colleges said the varsity flouting the 90-day working period before conducting exams.
READ FULL STORY
Close
For representational purpose only. (HT FILE)
For representational purpose only. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Sameer Khan denied bail in narcotics case

By Charul Shah, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 12:14 AM IST
Sameer Khan, son-in-law of minority affairs and skill development minister Nawab Malik, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on January 13 in connection with a drug case.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Mayor had announced on Friday that the state government has deployed marshals to enforce wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing.(HT Photo)
The Mayor had announced on Friday that the state government has deployed marshals to enforce wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing.(HT Photo)
mumbai news

Mumbai Mayor demands police action BMC marshals being manhandled at Juhu beach

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 09:14 PM IST
“They are authorised to do this job. Police should look for such people and take action,” Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP