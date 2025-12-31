India brings in new year amid heavy security, traffic curbs and biting cold

India ushered in the New Year with grand celebrations, countdown parties and festive gatherings, as governments across states stepped up security arrangements to ensure the festivities passed off smoothly. People celebrating new year at Cater Road, Mumbai. (Satish Bate/Hindustan Times)

While people around the eastern part of the globe start bidding goodbye to 2025, hilly states like Shimla and Manali were packed with revelers despite the biting cold. In metro cities such as Delhi and Mumbai, people flocked to iconic landmarks including India Gate, Connaught Place and Marine Drive to usher in the New Year.

Meanwhile, the authorities across the country have issued traffic advisories, guidelines for restaurants and deployed additional forces in view of the massive footfall.

Here’s how India welcomes New Year festivities amid high security arrangements: In Delhi, Connaught Place and Vasant Vihar saw a steady influx of revellers as families and groups gathered in markets and open spaces ahead of the New Year. In areas expecting high footfall in Delhi, the police put in place security arrangements to avoid any mishaps and maintain the law and order situation, officials said, according to ANI.

The adjoining cities of Gurugram and Noida also witnessed massive footfall as people gathered to celebrate the New Year.

The national capital shivered on its coldest December day since 2020 on Wednesday, with temperature ranging between 12 and 14 degrees Celsius on New Year's eve. According to meteorologists, it was the coldest day since December 2019.

The security arrangements on the ground in Delhi was closely monitored by several senior officials, including six Assistant Commissioners of Police and one Additional DCP. Some 1,469 police personnel were deployed across Delhi’s West District to ensure public safety.

"We have issued an advisory in which we have granted passes to those restaurants where New Year's parties will be held... If there is a traffic violation, we will take action against it. We urge the public to celebrate the New Year but follow traffic rules and not drive under the influence of alcohol," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) in Delhi, Dinesh Kumar Gupta, told news agency ANI.