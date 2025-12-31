India brings in new year amid heavy security, traffic curbs and biting cold
In metro cities such as Delhi and Mumbai, people flocked to iconic landmarks including India Gate, Connaught Place and Marine Drive to usher in the New Year.
India ushered in the New Year with grand celebrations, countdown parties and festive gatherings, as governments across states stepped up security arrangements to ensure the festivities passed off smoothly.
While people around the eastern part of the globe start bidding goodbye to 2025, hilly states like Shimla and Manali were packed with revelers despite the biting cold. In metro cities such as Delhi and Mumbai, people flocked to iconic landmarks including India Gate, Connaught Place and Marine Drive to usher in the New Year.
Meanwhile, the authorities across the country have issued traffic advisories, guidelines for restaurants and deployed additional forces in view of the massive footfall.
Here’s how India welcomes New Year festivities amid high security arrangements:
- In Delhi, Connaught Place and Vasant Vihar saw a steady influx of revellers as families and groups gathered in markets and open spaces ahead of the New Year. In areas expecting high footfall in Delhi, the police put in place security arrangements to avoid any mishaps and maintain the law and order situation, officials said, according to ANI.
- The adjoining cities of Gurugram and Noida also witnessed massive footfall as people gathered to celebrate the New Year.
- The national capital shivered on its coldest December day since 2020 on Wednesday, with temperature ranging between 12 and 14 degrees Celsius on New Year's eve. According to meteorologists, it was the coldest day since December 2019.
- The security arrangements on the ground in Delhi was closely monitored by several senior officials, including six Assistant Commissioners of Police and one Additional DCP. Some 1,469 police personnel were deployed across Delhi’s West District to ensure public safety.
- “We have issued an advisory in which we have granted passes to those restaurants where New Year's parties will be held... If there is a traffic violation, we will take action against it. We urge the public to celebrate the New Year but follow traffic rules and not drive under the influence of alcohol,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) in Delhi, Dinesh Kumar Gupta, told news agency ANI.
- In Rajasthan too, stringent traffic safety measures were put in place including checkpoints, inspection of vehicles and action against those driving under the influence of alcohol.
- “The Chief Minister has issued directives on traffic arrangements, and the traffic police and transport department have deployed teams across the city to ensure no untoward incidents occur. All necessary security measures have been implemented. Checkpoints have been established, vehicles will be inspected, and action will be taken against those driving under the influence of alcohol," Rajasthan’s deputy chief minister Prem Chand Bairwa told ANI.
- Eateries, restaurants, hotels, orchestra bars and pubs in Maharashtra were allowed to operate till 5 am on January 1 for the New Year celebrations, news agency PTI reported citing officials.
- An official said that Maharashtra’s home department issued a “permanent” order on Tuesday allowing such establishments to stay open for extended hours as such requests are made by hotel and restaurant associates every year. The order will remain in force for Christmas Eve (December 24 night), Christmas (December 25 night) and New Year’s Eve (December 31 night) in the future as well.
- Hyderabad’s Police Commissioner issued a warning against drunk driving on New Year’s even with a dash of humor . "Miyaa, drink kiya? Toh steering ko salaam bolke cab pakdo. (If you are drunk, stay away from the steering wheel and take a cab.) Google ‘cab’, not ‘lawyer’. Don't drink and drive, Hyderabad," he wrote in a post on X on Saturday, December 27.
- In the most recent post, the Commissioner issued a more strict warning asking people to not drink and drive in all caps. “This is my final message for the New Year’s Eve: DO NOT DRINK AND DRIVE. There will be zero tolerance—no excuses, no sympathy. We will not allow celebration to turn into blood on our roads. If you choose alcohol over responsibility, the law will choose action,” he wrote on X.
- In Bengaluru, around 20,000 police personnel will be deployed to ensure smooth NYE celebrations as over ten lakh people are expected to gather in several places for festivities, reported PTI citing authorities. Karnataka’s home minister G Parameshwara said on Wednesday that officials have been instructed to make sure no mishap takes place during celebrations, with particular focus on women's safety, drunken driving, and security at crowded places.
