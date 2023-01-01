New Year celebrations turn sour as over 100 people injured in separate incidents in Lucknow

LUCKNOW New Year celebrations ended in misery for over 100 people, many of whom sustained injuries in separate road accidents, in Lucknow. Over 60 road accident victims were taken to King George’s Medical University (KGMU) Trauma Centre post-New Year midnight. Three of them -- who sustained head injuries -- are in serious condition, said doctors.

“We admitted 12 patients with injuries post-New Year midnight. All were taken care of,” said Dr Ajai Shakar Tripathi of the Lok Bandhu Hospital. The patients reached the emergency departments of Civil, Balrampur, Lok Bandhu Hospitals and the emergency wing of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences. About 80 such patients of road accidents were taken to casualty units of government and hospitals across the city.

“Some of the patients had consumed liquor. Medical teams attended each of the patients and they are being taken care of,” said Dr Sudhir Singh, spokesperson KGMU. The Shyma Prasad Mukherjee (Civil) Hospital also received six road accident victims, of which one with a head injury was referred to KGMU. The emergency unit at Balrampur Hospital received five patients who sustained injuries in road accidents.

Speaking on the cases, Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general of the association of international doctors, said, “Speeding, along with poor visibility due to fog, was the key factor for injuries. As new year parties will go on for the next two or three days, drivers and riders need to stay within speed limits. They must drive/ride slowly to ensure that they reach home safely.”