New York's Times Square displays banner welcoming PM Modi

A banner welcoming PM Modi on his maiden State visit to the US was displayed at Times Square in New York on Wednesday (local time).

Times Square is a major commercial intersection, tourist destination, entertainment hub, and neighbourhood in Midtown Manhattan, New York City.

The billboard depicted PM Modi standing together with US President Joe Biden, with a scrolling message, "Indian-American community welcomes honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a historic State visit to the USA."

Meanwhile, a banner was also flown in Boston skieS welcoming PM Modi with a message, "Welcome PM Modi on your historic State visit to the USA.

Welcoming Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi from the Boston skies! @FIANewEngland and members of the diaspora sending a special message of welcome on the #HistoricStateVisit2023," tweeted the Consulate General of India, New York.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the Nasdaq billboards donned PM Modi's pictures and messages welcoming him to a historic State visit to the US.

The US-India Business Council (USIBC) said the displays for historic State visits require a historic welcome!

"A historic state visit requires a historic welcome! @USIBC welcomes Shri @narendramodi@PMOIndia to the United States of America with a display of our support for US-India commercial ties and this historic state visit at Times Square, New York. @Nasdaq #ModiInUSA #USIndia," tweeted USIBC.

PM Modi arrived in the United States on Tuesday for a state visit that has been projected as a milestone in ties between the two countries that would deepen and diversify their partnership.

PM Modi has visited the US five times since taking the reins of the country in 2014 but his ongoing visit, which runs until Saturday, is his first with the full diplomatic status of a state visit, indicating the strengthening bond between Washington and New Delhi.

The visit is expected to see the two countries expand cooperation in the defence industry and high-tech sectors, with India getting access to critical American technologies that Washington rarely shares with non-allies.US lawmakers have invited PM Modi to address a joint meeting of Congress. It will be Modi's second such address.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden held bilateral talks in the Oval Office of the White House.

Both leaders said they were committed to working together for the global good, peace, stability and prosperity.

PM Modi said the societies and institutions of both India and the US are based on democratic values and the two countries take pride in diversity.

Earlier, PM Modi was accorded a grand welcome as he arrived at the White House on his maiden state visit.

US President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden received him warmly on the South Lawns of the White House.

Upon his arrival at the White House, PM Modi, dressed in a traditional white kurta pyjama paired with a powder blue jacket, was greeted by President Biden and the First Lady.

A US delegation led by Vice President Kamala Harris, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin also arrived on the lawns to greet PM Modi.

The Indian delegation was led by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, NSA Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra and Indian Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Sandhu.

National anthems of India and the US played out as thousands of people gathered on the White House South Lawns to greet PM Modi. Visuals showed them waving Indian flags and chanting "Modi, Modi" and "Bharat Mata Ki Jai".

Some people waved a banner that read: “Indian American Diaspora welcomes Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi.”