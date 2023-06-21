Home / India News / Man threatened to kill PM Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah: Delhi Police

Man threatened to kill PM Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah: Delhi Police

ByHT News Desk | Reported by Karn Pratap Singh
Jun 21, 2023 12:44 PM IST

Police have formed a team to locate the caller.

Delhi Police has received two calls from a man who threatened to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, according to officials. A team has been formed to locate the caller.

Delhi Police received threat call(Representative image)
Delhi Police received threat call(Representative image)

Police said the alleged person is an alcoholic and will be apprehended soon. “We reached out to his family . He is an alcoholic and has been drinking since last night. Currently, he is not at home. He will be apprehended soon, ” a police official said.

This is a developing story. Kindly check back for further updates.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
delhi police pm modi amit shah nitish kumar + 2 more
delhi police pm modi amit shah nitish kumar + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out