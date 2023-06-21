Man threatened to kill PM Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah: Delhi Police

Delhi Police has received two calls from a man who threatened to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, according to officials. A team has been formed to locate the caller. Delhi Police received threat call(Representative image)

Police said the alleged person is an alcoholic and will be apprehended soon. “We reached out to his family . He is an alcoholic and has been drinking since last night. Currently, he is not at home. He will be apprehended soon, ” a police official said.

This is a developing story. Kindly check back for further updates.

