Home / India News / Newborn baby dies after wild cat drops him from roof in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun

Newborn baby dies after wild cat drops him from roof in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun

PTI |
Jul 25, 2023 03:40 PM IST

The wild cat carried the infant, who was not more than 15 days old, in its mouth before dropping it when the father chased the cat, police said.

A newborn baby sleeping next to his mother died when the he was picked up by a wild cat and dropped from the roof of their house here, police said on Tuesday.

Asma's husband Hasan told the police that ever since the twins were born, a cat was seen in the house everyday, but the alert family members used to chase it away. (File)
Asma's husband Hasan told the police that ever since the twins were born, a cat was seen in the house everyday, but the alert family members used to chase it away. (File)

The incident happened on Monday night in a village under Usawan Police Station area here, they said.

The wild cat carried the infant, who was not more than 15 days old, in its mouth before dropping it when the father chased the cat, police said.

According to police, the mother Asma gave birth to twins -- a girl child Alshifa and a boy Rihan — fifteen days back in Gautra Patti Bhauni village.

Asma's husband Hasan told the police that ever since the twins were born, a cat was seen in the house everyday, but the alert family members used to chase it away.

Hasan said that sometime on Monday night, the cat carried away Rihan, asleep close to Asma. As Asma got up and raised an alarm and screamed, Hasan ran after the cat which dropped the child and he fell from the roof and died on the spot, police said.

SHO Usawan Ramendra Singh confirmed the death of the infant. He said the family members of the baby have not given any complaint letter in the matter yet.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out