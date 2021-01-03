e-paper
Newly married Jammu woman found dead, parents accuse in-laws of murder

Newly married Jammu woman found dead, parents accuse in-laws of murder

The victim aged around 22 and hailed from Kathua.

india Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 00:28 IST
HT correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jammu
Image for representation.
Following the death of a newly married woman on Friday in Jammu’s Samba town, her family members and relatives staged a strong demonstration in front of the DC office in Kathua. They accused her in-laws of murdering her.

The victim, identified as Pallavi, aged around 22 and hailed from Kathua. She was married to Abhishek Badyal in Samba.

The family members had kept the dead body of the newly married on the road and demanded that her in-laws be booked and arrested for murdering her. However, senior police officers reached the spot and pacified them.

“The body was later cremated in the evening,” said Kathua district SSP Shailendra Kumar Mishra.

Samba district SSP Rajesh Sharma said, “we have initiated inquest proceedings under section 174 CrPC. Post mortem report of the deceased is awaited and further action will be taken accordingly. The in-laws of the deceased have been detained for questioning.”

The husband of the deceased, her mother-in-law, father-in-law, sister-in-law and brother-in-law have been taken into custody.

Family members claimed that Pallavi had sent seven to eight messages on a WhatsApp group of her family on the night of December 31 claiming that her life was in danger and that she was being beaten up by her in-laws.

“But none saw them on the fateful night and the next morning her in-laws told us that she died by suicide. Her body bore marks of severe assault,” said one of the family members.

