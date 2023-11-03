Newly wed couple found murdered in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothkudi: Police

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByDivya Chandrababu
Nov 03, 2023 05:27 PM IST

According to the police, on November 2, the bride’s father and five others barged into their house, and attacked them with sickles (sharp-edged weapon), and fled the spot

A young couple from Tamil Nadu, who recently got married going against their family wishes, were found murdered just three days after their wedding on Thursday in Thoothukudi district, police said.

Police have identified the deceased victims have as M Karthika (right) and V Murugesan (left) (HT Photo/Sourced)

Police have identified the deceased victims have as M Karthika (20) and V Murugesan (24). They couple, who have been in a relationship for the last two years, married on October 30, a police officer said, adding that it was without the permission of the bride’s family. The couple stayed with the groom’s family.

According to the police, on November 2, the bride’s father and five others barged into their house, and attacked them with sickles (sharp-edged weapon), and fled the spot.

The couple died on the spot, police said, adding that a special team has been formed to nab the absconding accused persons.

Divya Chandrababu

