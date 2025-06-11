Newly-wed couple among 5 killed in car-truck crash on Jaipur highway

Jaipur: At least five people, including a newly-wed couple from Madhya Pradesh, were killed and eight others injured on Wednesday morning after their car collided with a truck on the Dausa-Manpharpur National Highway (NH-148) in Jaipur, police said. The police said that the collision took place around 6 am. (StockPic/ Representational image)

The newly-wed couple was heading to Dausa with 10 others when the truck, coming from the wrong side at high speed, rammed into the car.

“The passengers were returning from Madhya Pradesh after attending a wedding function of the newly-wed couple. There were at least 12 passengers in the car. It colluded with the truck leaving five killed and eight others injured,” station house officer (SHO) of the Raisar police station Raghuveer Singh said.

The police said that the collision took place around 6 am, after which the driver fled the scene with the truck. “We are searching for him,” an officer said.

The locals took the passengers to the hospital, where five were declared dead on arrival by the doctors, and eight others are in critical condition, undergoing treatment.

The deceased have been identified as Bharti Meena (18) and her husband Vikram Meena (25), Jetu Kumawat (33), Subhash Meena (28), and Ravi Kumar (17).

“The bodies have been sent for an autopsy and family members have been informed. A first information report (FIR) will be lodged once they arrive. Investigation is underway,” said Singh.