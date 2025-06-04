Rajasthan: Three killed, 17 injured in road accident in Sawai Madhopur

Two women and a child were killed when a vehicle they were travelling in overturned on Tuesday evening in Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan. Representational image.

The accident took place near Malarna Dungar when around 20 people were returning by the vehicle after participating in a religious programme.

The deceased were identified as Mota Devi (55), Kamro Devi (55) and a girl child, all natives of Karauli district.

The police rushed all injured people to the Malarna Dungar Community Health Centre, from where 17 of them were referred to the district hospital after three were declared dead.

The bodies of the deceased will be handed over to their family members after postmortem analysis, police said.