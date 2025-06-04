Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 04, 2025
Rajasthan: Three killed, 17 injured in road accident in Sawai Madhopur

BySuresh Foujdar
Jun 04, 2025 10:18 AM IST

The accident took place near Malarna Dungar when around 20 people were returning by the vehicle after participating in a religious programme.

Two women and a child were killed when a vehicle they were travelling in overturned on Tuesday evening in Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan.

Representational image.
Representational image.

The deceased were identified as Mota Devi (55), Kamro Devi (55) and a girl child, all natives of Karauli district.

The police rushed all injured people to the Malarna Dungar Community Health Centre, from where 17 of them were referred to the district hospital after three were declared dead.

The bodies of the deceased will be handed over to their family members after postmortem analysis, police said.

Wednesday, June 04, 2025
