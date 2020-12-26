News Updates from Hindustan Times: 1 dead, 3 rescued after fire breaks out at mask manufacturing unit in Delhi and all the latest news

india

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 09:02 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Delhi: One dead, 3 rescued after fire breaks out at mask manufacturing unit

One person died while three others were rescued after a fire broke out at a mask manufacturing unit in Mayapuri area of the national Capital on Saturday morning. Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg said that the call was received at 3.54am and six fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Read more

PM Modi to launch AB-PMJAY SEHAT scheme for Jammu and Kashmir today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday launch the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) SEHAT scheme for the residents of Jammu and Kashmir. The scheme will benefit as many as 21 lakh eligible people on the basis of Socio-Economic and Caste Census (SECC) 2011, officials said. Read more

Ripple lawsuit worries Indian crypto exchanges

A US lawsuit against Ripple Labs Inc., the issuer of the world’s third-largest cryptocurrency, has sent the value of the XRP currency plunging but Indian exchanges have refrained from restricting its trading although they are closely monitoring the case. Read more

Japan urges Biden to be strong in support of Taiwan against China

A top Japanese defence official on Friday urged US President-elect Joe Biden to “be strong” in supporting Taiwan in the face of an aggressive China, calling the island’s safety a “red line.” Read more

India vs Australia: The long and short of Rishabh Pant’s return and Wriddhiman Saha’s departure

Rishabh Pant is 23, Wriddhiman Saha is 36. Pant averages over 38 with the bat, Saha just 29. Pant has a Ranji Trophy triple century, Saha’s highest is 203*. Pant is the only Indian wicketkeeper to have scored a century (159) in Australia. Read more

From Paatal Lok to The Queen’s Gambit, the top 10 TV shows of 2020

In hindsight, as creatively fulfilling as 2020 was for underexposed filmmakers, it was unfortunately quite ordinary in terms of television. This is odd, wouldn’t you say? The streaming industry has seen a well-documented boom this year. Read more

WhatsApp inches closer to launching multi-device support

WhatsApp has been working on providing multi-device support on its platform for quite sometime now. Over the course of this year, reports have detailed the progress that the company has made in improving various aspects of this upcoming feature. Now, a new report gives us more information about this feature. Read more

Man swims 662 feet underwater with one breath in Denmark. Video may take your breath way

The Guinness World Records’ social media handles are home to some awe-inspiring videos. This clip, which shows a Danish swimmer Stig Severinsen swimming 662 feet, 8.7 inches or 202 meters underwater with just one breath, is a fine addition to that set. Watching the recording may take your breath away, pun intended. Read more

Study reveals why an early start is key to developing musical skill later in life

Is there, as some have suggested, a developmental period early in life when the brain is especially receptive to musical training? The answer, according to new research, is probably not. Read more