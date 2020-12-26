Man swims 662 feet underwater with one breath in Denmark. Video may take your breath way

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 08:47 IST

The Guinness World Records’ social media handles are home to some awe-inspiring videos. This clip, which shows a Danish swimmer Stig Severinsen swimming 662 feet, 8.7 inches or 202 meters underwater with just one breath, is a fine addition to that set. Watching the recording may take your breath away, pun intended.

Posted on the official Facebook page of Guinness World Records on December 23, this recording is almost three minutes long. The caption shared alongside the post describes what it depicts. It reads, “New record: A breath-taking new record from Denmark’s incredible Stig Åvall Severinsen. How far can he swim underwater in a single breath?”.

Severinsen also reacted to the post. He thanked the organisation for the collaboration.

“Thank you Guinness World Records for sharing with the world and for great collaboration. I am happy to see people worldwide welcoming my “2020 Dive” with so much kindness and interest. Let us stay positive in times of adversity and keep taking care of our fellow humans and Mother Earth,” he wrote.

Here is what Facebook users had to say about the video. One person said, “Amazing performance, thanks for reminding me that age is just a number.”

Another individual joked, “It’s nothing, I can be under water (shower) for hours”. “I’m trying to hold my breath watching this,” read one comment under the post.

Severinsen is a multi-record holder, states the Guinness World Records’ official website. It also says that the swimmer undertook this challenge to inspire children and to raise awareness about ocean and wildlife preservation.

