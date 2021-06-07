News updates from Hindustan Times: 1 dead, 5 injured in Bandra building collapse and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

1 dead, 5 injured in Bandra building collapse after midnight

One person died and five others were injured as a portion of a four storey structure fell on a house in Bandra’s Kherwadi area in Maharashtra’s Mumbai Suburban district at around 1.45 am on Monday, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)’s disaster control room.

Read more.

Get vaccinated where you vote, urges Kejriwal, announces door-to-door awareness campaign

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday launched the government's Covid-19 mass vaccination programme. Addressing a press conference, he said that people will be able to get shots of Covid-19 vaccines at booths where they voted in elections.

Read more.

Covid-19: Maharashtra begins five-level unlock from today

Maharashtra has begun unlocking in a graded manner from today as the state’s five-level plan to ease curbs comes into effect. The lockdown was imposed in April following the devastating second Covid-19 wave.

Read more.

Central team to visit areas hit by Cyclone Yaas in Bengal today

A seven-member Central team will visit cyclone Yaas-hit areas in West Bengal today and tomorrow. The team arrived in Kolkata on Sunday. On Monday, the team split into two, with one group set for aerial survey of villages in the Sunderban delta, and the other to take the road.

Read more.

Former Pakistan cricketer lists reasons why 'Indian cricket system is much better than Pakistan'

As Virat Kohli-lead India prepares to take on Kane Williamson's New Zealand in the World Test Championship (WTC) final followed by a five-match Test series against England, numerous former and current cricketers, and experts are showering rich praise on the system put into place by the country. Moreover, the fact that India will send a second-string team to Sri Lanka bears testament to the strong cricketing culture of Indian cricket.

Read more.

Maheep Kapoor criticises Prince Harry-Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview: ‘They are still crying’

Maheep Kapoor, who was critical of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, stands by her opinion of them. During a reunion on Clubhouse, moderated by Janice Sequiera, she was asked about her take on their interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Read more.

Meghan Markle welcomes second child, here's a look at her pregnancy fashion

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has given birth to her second child with Prince Harry. The couple welcomed their daughter Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor on June 4.

Read more.

With eye on bigger SUV play, 4 reasons why Maruti keen to persist with petrol

Maruti Suzuki is looking to expand its presence in the SUV segment in the country and while its Vitara Brezza remains a strong performer in the entry-level SUV category, Maruti Suzuki could also be seeing the mid-size SUV category with keen interest.

Read more.

Watch: Woman rescues 8-ft-long king cobra in Odisha; releases it into the wild

An 8-foot long king cobra was rescued in Odisha on June 6. A woman, Sasmite Gochhait, rescued the snake with the help of forest department officials. The king cobra had slithered into her house in Mayurbhanj. Forest department officials were immediately alerted about the incident. Later, the woman released the king cobra into the wild with the help of forest department officials. Watch the full video for more.

Read more.







