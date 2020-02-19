News updates from Hindustan Times: 127 people in Hyderabad neighbourhood asked to verify Aadhaar docs and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Feb 19, 2020 09:01 IST

127 people in Hyderabad neighbourhood asked to verify Aadhaar docs

More than a 100 people in a Hyderabad neighbourhood have been asked by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to verify their Aadhaar enrolment documents in person or face a suspension or cancellation of their 12-digit identity number that underpins access to government subsidies. Read more

Pakistan response to FATF remains silent on Dawood Ibrahim

While India and the US have raised the Dawood issue at the Asia-Pacific joint group meetings, Islamabad has consistently denied the presence of the terrorist and mafia don on its soil, and asserts that he is not a Pakistani national. Read more

Chinese ship detained in Gujarat port nearly slipped away to Pakistan

Hindustan Times first reported on Monday that the merchant vessel (MV) Da Cui Yun had been detained by Indian customs officials at Deendayal Port, formerly known as Kandla Port, for allegedly carrying an autoclave, and also mis-declaring it. Read more

Motera: The stadium that will host Donald Trump

Now, the rebuilt Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera, Ahmedabad, will seat 110,000 spectators, more than doubling its previous capacity of 54,000. Read more

Inspired by Wasim Jaffer, Manoj Tiwary wants to keep going

Manoj Tiwary does not want to stop. Not now, not anytime soon. He wants to tread the road on which Wasim Jaffer keeps walking. Read more

A Coronavirus-themed spam is duping people into downloading malware on their PCs

At a time when the deadly coronavirus is taking a toll on the tech industry with the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020 getting cancelled, a coronavirus-themed spam is spreading Emotet malware, security researchers said on Tuesday. Read more

83: Deepika Padukone’s first look as Romi Dev from Ranveer Singh’s film out, see it here

The first look of actor Deepika Padukone as Romi Dev in the upcoming sports drama, 83, directed by Kabir Khan has surfaced online. The film stars Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev. Read more

How coronavirus is stalling China’s military modernisation plans | Opinion

The coronavirus epidemic erupted when the slowdown of the Chinese economy had already accelerated because of the trade war with the United States. China’s economy has now been further adversely affected, with economists assessing that the growth rate will need to be revised downward to 5%. Read more