News updates from Hindustan Times: Tamil Nadu replaces Gujarat as second worst-hit state from Covid and all the latest news

Updated: May 15, 2020 09:33 IST

Covid-19 state tally: Tamil Nadu replaces Gujarat as second worst-hit state, Maharashtra on top

The number of coronavirus cases in the country crossed the 80,000-mark on Friday. According to the latest figures updated by the Ministry of Health, the Covid-19 national tally stands at 81,970. There are 51,401 active coronavirus cases in the country, 27,919 patients have been cured or discharged while 2,649 people have died from the deadly contagion.

Odisha official mocks women migrant workers as they request change in quarantine centre

A Block Development Officer (BDO) in Odisha allegedly abused the migrant workers arriving in the state from Surat in Gujarat. Some women migrant labourers of Banarpal block in Angul district had reached Bhubaneswar by train from Surat on Wednesday morning.

Uttar Pradesh Covid-19 tally inches towards 4,000-mark after 147 new cases surface

The number of Covid-19 cases inches towards the 4,000-mark in Uttar Pradesh after 147 new cases surfaced on Thursday, Hindustan Times's Hindi language publication Hindustan reported.

Badrinath shrine’s portals opened for summers, devotees not allowed due to Covid-19

The portals of Badrinath Temple were opened early on Friday in the presence of only 28 people, including the chief priest, due to the lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), news agency ANI reported.

US health authorities issue alert over Covid-19 linked childhood illness

US health authorities issued an alert Thursday over a rare but sometimes deadly autoimmune condition among children that is believed to be linked to Covid-19.

Why Maruti Suzuki is banking on demand for small cars to dictate profit margins

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., the nation's biggest carmaker, is likely to emerge from the coronavirus crisis stronger as the economic crunch will lead to buyers favoring cheaper hatchbacks and shifting to personal cars from shared transportation, analysts said.

Paatal Lok review: Black-hearted but brave, Anushka Sharma’s show is Amazon’s answer to Sacred Games

In its attempt to produce a show on par with Netflix's Sacred Games, Amazon Prime might have unwittingly outdone itself. Paatal Lok is a stunning achievement on virtually every level, and despite all its similarities to the path-breaking Netflix series.

Return of football will signal progression to new normal: LaLiga president Tebas | Exclusive

"Our human compassion binds us the one to the other – not in pity or patronizingly, but as human beings who have learnt how to turn our common suffering into hope for the future." These words of the great humanitarian Nelson Mandela are quite apt for the times that we live in today.

Facebook starts rolling out Messenger Rooms globally

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg last month announced the launch of Messenger Rooms, a 50-member video calling feature that would allow users to video call and share content with each other across other apps such as WhatsApp, Instagram and Portals without leaving those platforms.

International Day of Families 2020: Best Wishes, images, quotes, Facebook messages & WhatsApp status

Every year, May 15 is celebrated as the International Day of Families. The day was proclaimed by the UN General Assembly in 1993 with the aim to highlight the importance attached to families by the international community.