News updates from Hindustan Times: 8 Indian tourists die in Nepal resort and all the latest news

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 16:52 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at this hour.

8 Indian tourists die in Nepal resort, police say suffocation could be the reason

Eight tourists from Kerala, including four minors, died in a hospital in Nepal's Pokhara on Tuesday. The tourists were a part of 15-member group travelling to Nepal. The tourists were found unconscious in the room of their resort and were airlifted to HAMS Hospital in Kathmandu where they were pronounced brought dead on arrival.

Arvind Kejriwal in queue to file nomination, tweets Token No. 45; AAP sees BJP hand

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of deliberately delaying the filing of nomination by its chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the Delhi Assembly elections.

Protest as much as you can, CAA won’t be taken back: Amit Shah at Lucknow rally

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will not be taken back, Union home minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday as he called for a public debate on the legislation that has triggered country-wide protests and forced the BJP to launch an awareness campaign.

JNU students’ union moves Delhi High Court against hostel fee hike

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) on Tuesday moved the Delhi High Court against the increase in hostel fees. The petition, filed by JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh and other office bearers, wants the court to direct the administration to allow students to register as per the old fees structure.

In open letter, JDU leader outs Nitish Kumar’s ‘confessions’ about BJP

Pavan K Varma, a senior leader of Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United on Tuesday, asked the Bihar Chief Minister to explain the reasons why the party allied with the Bharatiya Janata Party for the Delhi election when even its long-standing allies such as the Akali Dal had refused to do so.

‘What happens to Rishabh Pant’: Gautam Gambhir raises question after KL Rahul finds support as wicket-keeper

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir believes that having KL Rahul as a wicket-keeper batsman in the team is a huge asset to the side but also questioned what the move can potentially mean for the future of Rishabh Pant. Gambhr hailed Rahul as an 'invaluable middle-management asset' and said that he can be groomed for bigger roles in the future.

Priyanka Chopra named among world’s 100 most inspiring women, Nick Jonas’ ex also features on list

Actor Priyanka Chopra found a mention in Create and Cultivate's annual list of 100 'successful and inspirational women'. She was included in the 'Entertainment' category among nine others, including The Good Place actor Jameela Jamil, lifestyle guru Marie Kondo, supermodel Tyra Banks and others.

Rani Mukerji shone in gold at Umang 2020, Diet Sabya wants her to fire her stylist. Here’s what we think

It was 1998 when everyone including Rahul (SRK) fell in love with the ease with which Tina (Rani Mukerji) sashayed into college and gave fashion heebie-jeebies the coolest gangs. Cut to 2020, we're still wondering if certain questionable '90s fashion has got stuck in a loop.

Qualcomm’s new mobile processors embrace ISRO’s GPS-alternative NavIC

Qualcomm's brand new processors, the Snapdragon 720G, Snapdragon 662 and Snapdragon 460, among several features, also support NavIC satellite tech. This is also the first time ever that the leading chipset maker in the world has partnered with ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) to support this GPS tech.

Baby girl tastes ice cream for the first time, her reaction is beyond delightful.

The video shows a little girl tasting ice cream for the first time and instantly becoming a fan. Her priceless reaction to the sweet treat has been shared online and it's safe to that just like her, people on the Internet, can't keep calm.