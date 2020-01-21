Baby girl tastes ice cream for the first time, her reaction is beyond delightful. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 15:27 IST

A baby’s firsts always make for good memories. Their first word, their steps and many more such moments almost always bring a smile to people’s faces. This video is no different. It shows a little girl tasting ice cream for the first time and instantly becoming a fan. Her priceless reaction to the sweet treat has been shared online and it’s safe to that just like her, people on the Internet, can’t keep calm.

The clip has been shared by little Blakely Rose’s mother Brittani Jernigan. In a video posted on TikTok, little Blakely can be seen getting her first taste of ice cream. Her excited reaction coupled with her attempt to instantly get another lick has floored netizens. Chances are it’ll leave you feeling ecstatic too. Only problem - you may crave an ice cream after watching the clip.

Since being shared, the video has collected over 3.8 lakh likes and more than 3,900 comments on TikTok. Another post of the video shared on Twitter earlier today has collected nearly 4 million views - and counting. People have posted a ton of comments about the little girl.

“That death grip… LOL. No one’s taking her ice cream,” says a TikTok user. “That’s beautiful, her eyes lit up, love at first taste,” says another.

“Wow this baby understands my passion for ice cream,” says a Twitter user. “Letting go is not on the agenda. Find yourself someone who looks at you like she looks at ice cream,” says another.

Many used GIFs to share their reaction:

What do you think of this video?