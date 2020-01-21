Arvind Kejriwal in queue to file nomination, tweets Token No. 45; AAP sees BJP hand

india

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of deliberately delaying the filing of nomination by its chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the Delhi Assembly elections.

“Around 35 candidates are sitting at RO office without proper nomination papers, even without names of 10 proposers. They’re insisting unless their papers are complete and file nomination, they won’t allow CM Kejriwal to file nomination. BJP is behind these people,” AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

Kejriwal is at the Returning Officer’s (RO) chambers, waiting to file his nomination. Tuesday is the last day to file nomination.

Kejriwal is contesting from the New Delhi seat and hopes to win it for the third time.

“Waiting to file my nomination. My token no is 45. There are many people here to file nomination papers. Am so glad so many people participating in democracy,” he tweeted on Tuesday.

The AAP chief missed the 3 pm deadline to file his papers on Monday after the roadshow that he undertook on his way to the returning offcer toom a curcuitous route and reached late.

Kejriwal said he was “touched” by the love of people who accompanied him during roadshow christened ‘Walk With Kejriwal’, and couldn’t leave them. His wife Sunita Kejriwal and two children accompanied Kejriwal.

Delhi will see single-phased election on February 8 for its 70 seats. The counting of votes will take place on February 11.

The AAP had won the last Assembly election in 2015, winning 67 of the 70 seats. It hopes to better its performance this time. The BJP, meanwhile, is trying everything to get back to power in Delhi after three decades.

The third major competitior, Congress, has allied with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in a bid to woo voters from the eastern region of the country and win the election.