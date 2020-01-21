Day after missing deadline, Kejriwal to file nomination for Delhi polls today

assembly-elections

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 09:05 IST

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal will file his nomination for the February 8 Delhi Assembly election on Tuesday - the last day for filing of papers. He is contesting the elections from New Delhi seat.

Kejriwal missed the 3 pm deadline to file his nomination on Monday after the roadshow his party had planned took him on a circuitous route and moved slower than expected.

The AAP chief was accompanied by his wife and both children.

“I was supposed to file my nomination today but the office closes at 3 pm,” Kejriwal told supporters who had accompanied him on the roadshow.

Kejriwal travelled in an open jeep from Valmiki temple as his supporters chanted, “Acchhe beete panch saal, lage raho Kejriwal (5 years went well, go on Kejriwal)”.

Kejriwal later said that he would start the paperwork early on Tuesday.

“I saw so much love from the people (in the roadshow) that I did not want to end this. I was told at 2 pm that we are behind schedule and I should stop here. But I was not able to leave you people alone midway like this. The roadshow is ending now as the police permission is over. Tomorrow (Tuesday) morning, I will go with my family to file the nomination. I am thankful to all for giving so much love and support. You have walked a long distance with me,” Kejriwal said after the roadshow on Monday.

Kejriwal is seeking re-election from the seat for the third time - having won in 2013 and 2015 with a vote percentage of 53.46 and 64.34 respectively.

During the roadshow christened ‘Walk With Kejriwal’, thousands of supporters walked with the AAP chief from Valmiki Mandir near RK Ashram Marg Metro station to Hanuman Mandir near Connaught Place via Panchkuian Marg, Connaught Place Inner Circle and Baba Kharak Singh Marg.

The road show started at the Valmiki Temple, his first stop where the Aam Aadmi Party leader sought blessings. It was the same temple, he had tweeted earlier, from where he had started AAP’s campaign for the 2013 assembly elections.

The Delhi Assembly polls will be held on February 8 and counting of votes will take place on February 11.