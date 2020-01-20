Delhi assembly election 2020: Arvind Kejriwal caught up in his roadshow, will file nomination tomorrow

assembly-elections

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday missed the 3 pm deadline to file his nomination papers with the election office after a grand roadshow that had accompanied him on a circuitous route moved slower than the Aam Aadmi Party had expected.

“I was supposed to file my nomination today but the office closes at 3 pm,” Kejriwal told supporters who had accompanied him on the roadshow.

Kejriwal had travelled in an open jeep with his wife Sunita Kejriwal and two children by his side from Valmiki temple as his supporters chanted, “acchhe beete panch saal, lage raho Kejriwal” (5 years went well, go on Kejriwal).

The Aam Aadmi Party boss declared that he would start the paperwork early on Tuesday, the last day to file nomination papers. “I will go to file my nomination papers tomorrow morning with my family,” he said.

It wasn’t that the AAP boss had lost track of time. Someone did remind him at 2 pm and suggested that he drop out of the roadshow to rush to the election office a few kilometres away. “But I said how can I leave people at the road show and go,” Kejriwal said.

The road show started at the Valmiki Temple, his first stop where the Aam Aadmi Party leader sought blessings. It was the same temple, he had tweeted earlier, from where he had started AAP’s campaign for the 2013 assembly elections.

His party hadn’t secured a clear majority in the 2013 elections and Kejriwal had quit after 49 days. But in the assembly elections held after a spell of President’s rule, Kejriwal’s AAP delivered a stunning performance capturing 67 of the 70 assembly seats.

Kejriwal is seeking re-election from the seat for the third time -- having won in 2013 and 2015 with a vote percentage of 53.46 and 64.34 respectively.

The Delhi Assembly polls will be held on February 8 and counting of votes will take place on February 11.