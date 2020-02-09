News updates from Hindustan Times: After holding talks with PM Modi, Sri Lankan premier Mahinda Rajapaksa visits Varanasi and all the latest news at this hour

Feb 09, 2020

After holding talks with PM Modi, Sri Lankan premier Mahinda Rajapaksa visits Varanasi

Sri Lanka's Mahinda Rajapaksa arrived in Varanasi on Sunday, a day after he held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on bilateral ties between the two countries, including in areas of defence and security.

'Depends on the results': Congress' PC Chacko on possibility of an alliance with AAP

After exit polls predicted a dismal performance by the Congress in the Delhi assembly elections, the grand old party's in-charge of the national capital, PC Chacko on Sunday looked at its prospects after the votes are counted.

Zero tolerance: Punjabi film 'Shooter' banned for 'promoting violence, crime'

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has ordered a ban on the movie `Shooter', which is based on the life of gangster Sukha Kahlwan and "promotes violence, heinous crimes, extortion, threats and criminal intimidation", the government said on Sunday.

Nickyanka, DeepVeer, Virushka: Say 'I do' Bollywood style at these wedding destinations

Weddings are the most special time in anyone's life, and are quite the major milestone, so everyone wants to make sure that no detail goes unnoticed, no matter the excessive budget.

Instagram could soon let creators monetise their IGTV videos

Monetisation is coming to Instagram! Instagram is testing a new feature that would finally enable Instagram celebrities, that is, the content creators to earn money for their videos.

Malang box office day 2: Disha Patani-Aditya Roy Kapur's film holds fort at Rs 15.60 cr, Shikara stands at Rs 3 cr

Malang, starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani in lead roles, showed decent improvement on Saturday with a collection of Rs 8.89 crore. The film has earned a total of Rs 15.60 crore in two days of its release.

Sachin Tendulkar hits first ball to boundary, more than 5 years after picking up bat – WATCH

Sachin Tendulkar's retirement left a big hole in international cricket. Sachin was referred to as God of cricket by fans in almost every corner of the world.