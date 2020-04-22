News updates from Hindustan Times: AgustaWestland scam accused cites Covid-19 risk in bail plea, SC declines and all the latest news

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 16:55 IST

AgustaWestland scam accused cites Covid-19 risk in bail plea, SC declines

The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to grant bail to AgustaWestland scam accused Christian Michel, who had sought release from Tihar jail citing health risk posed due to Covid-19 pandemic. Read more.

ISKP commander who was its bridge with Pak’s ISI, Lashkar arrested

A top commander of the so-called Khorasan wing of the Islamic State in Afghanistan who acted as the ISKP’s bridge with Pakistani intelligence agency and terror groups such as the Lashkar-e-Tayyiba has been arrested, Afghanistan’s National Directorate of Security said on Wednesday. Read more.

Rs 2 lakh fine, up to 7 years’ jail for attack on health workers, says govt

The Centre has issued an ordinance for protection of doctors under which cases of assault on medics will be non bailable, Information and Broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar said Wednesday. Read more.

‘What a high pressure match’: Sachin Tendulkar recalls sensational last over against South Africa in 1993 thriller

Speaking about his bowling efforts, Tendulkar’s memorable final over in the 1993 Hero Cup semifinal clash against South Africa is still deemed as one of his finest bowling efforts. Read more.

Vicky Kaushal, Kashmera Shah’s apartment complex in lockdown after Covid-19 positive case detected: ‘Mood is very tense’

Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and 16 other celebrities’ building in Mumbai is now under partial lockdown after a resident was found Covid-19 positive. Read more.

IIT Roorkee develops COVID-19 screening booth to collect samples

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee has developed a COVID-19 screening booth to collect samples of the suspects with the help of Roorkee Municipal Corporation (RMC), said officials of one of the country’s premier engineering institutes on Wednesday. Read more.

Doctor treating COVID-19 patients gets unique thanks from people, video will leave you misty-eyed

In this war against coronavirus, the actual superheroes of the society are the healthcare workers working relentlessly. Pledging their services as well as lives for the sake of humanity, they are appealing everyone to stay at home and help flatten the curve. Read more.

Maruti may not open Manesar plant yet despite getting permission. Here’s why

The Gurugram district administration allowed the auto major to run the facility on a single shift basis, while fixing the total number of employees at plant at 4,696. Read more.

Stones pelted at cops trying to enforce lockdown in Aligarh

One policeman was injured when people pelted stones at a police team in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. The incident happened when the police team was trying to enforce lockdown in the area. A police officer said that some vegetable vendors were quarrelling among themselves & when the police team intervened, they pelted stones. Watch here.

Life in the times of lockdown: Returning to the art of writing letters

In a lockdown that has forced most of us to simplify and slow down, some people are revisiting communication by keepsake. Letters are more meaningful, they say, precisely because you take your time, you know this is something that will last. Read more.

Zomato mandates all delivery partners to use Aarogya Setu

Zomato has made it mandatory for all its delivery partners to download and use Aarogya Setu. The food-delivery company is currently catering to food as well as grocery deliveries across cities to help people cope with the current Covid-19 lockdown. Read more.