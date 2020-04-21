Doctor treating COVID-19 patients gets unique thanks from people, video will leave you misty-eyed

it-s-viral

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 21:23 IST

In this war against coronavirus, the actual superheroes of the society are the healthcare workers working relentlessly. Pledging their services as well as lives for the sake of humanity, they are appealing everyone to stay at home and help flatten the curve. Many, across the world, are also thanking these corona warriors for their selfless deeds. Such a video was recently shared by business tycoon Harsh Goenka which shows a group of people thanking a doctor in a very special way. The video has now tugged at the heartstrings of many and there’s a chance it can leave you teary-eyed too.

In the video, Dr. Uma Madhusudan, is seen standing in front of her home as cars drive past her with the passengers holding ‘Thank You’ placards. Madhusudan can be seen waving at each of them and thanking them.

“Dr Uma Madhusudan, an Indian doctor, was saluted in a unique way in front of her house in USA in recognition of her selfless service treating COVID-19 patients,” reads the caption.

Dr Uma Madhusudan, an Indian doctor, was saluted in a unique way in front of her house in USA in recognition of her selfless service treating Covid patients pic.twitter.com/Hg62FSwzsP — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) April 20, 2020

Posted on April 21, the video has garnered over 33,400 views and still counting. A Twitter user also posted another video of a doctor who was appreciated in the same way.

A march of cars in an American city passes in front of the house of Dr. Saud Anwar who invented a link through which a single respirator (ventilator) can be used to serve 7 patients at the same time.

And people marched to his house to thank him.... pic.twitter.com/RLC9xUlIY3 — 🇮🇳 Jai Hind SINGH 🇮🇳 (@R_INDIAN_) April 20, 2020

This is how the others reacted:

This is beautiful,, — Yellow Tickle (@YellowTickle) April 21, 2020

🙏Salute🙏 — Dr Ratnabati Devi Meitram (@DrRatnabatiDevi) April 20, 2020

Can’t thank the caretakers enough ever😊 — Anuradha dua (@DuaAnuradha) April 20, 2020

Very touching 👌🙏 — Prashast Chaturvedi (@PrashastC) April 21, 2020

What do you think of this touching gesture?