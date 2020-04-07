Applause for doctors and nurses as they arrive at luxury hotel in Delhi

it-s-viral

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 20:13 IST

With coronavirus tightening its grip around the world, every day the health care workers are battling in the frontline, risking their lives, to save others. There is no doubting that fact that they’re the heroes who are sacrificing so much to save so many. And, that’s how some doctors and nurses from Delhi government’s Lok Nayak Hospital and GB Pant Hospital were received when they entered Hotel Lalit. The medical workers on COVID-19 duty from these hospitals are housed in this luxury hotel for the time being.

Taking to Twitter, the hotel posted a video of their staff welcoming the doctors and the nurses, later it was also shared by others on different social media platforms.

Last month, several Italians while in lockdown took to their balconies to praise doctors and healthcare personnel for their efforts in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

In India too, people on March 23, came together to clap and ring bells for the frontline warriors fighting the coronavirus war.