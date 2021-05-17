News updates from HT: All 4 Bengal ministers arrested by CBI in Narada scam case get bail and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

All 4 Bengal ministers arrested by CBI in Narada scam case get bail

A special court granted interim bail to three ministers of Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government and a former Kolkata mayor who were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sleuths earlier on Monday got interim bail. Read more

How did cyclone Tauktae get its name? What does it mean?

Cyclone Tauktae (pronounced as Tau’Te) intensified into a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ and is approaching the Gujarat coast, leaving a trail of destruction behind. Read more

Ahead of FATF review, Pakistan announces new measures on terror financing

With a little more than a month to go for a review of Pakistan’s counter-terror financing regime by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), Islamabad has put measures in place to ensure such offences are investigated by specialised agencies. Read more

Rajnath reviews military’s preparations for cyclone relief; warships on standby

With Tauktae intensifying from a very severe to an extremely severe cyclonic storm, defence minister Rajnath Singh on Monday reviewed the military’s preparations to provide humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to states affected by the cyclone even as warships and rescue teams are on standby for relief work, officials familiar with the development said. Read more

WTC Final against New Zealand will be a big first for Team India in Test cricket

The World Test Championship Final between India and New Zealand at Southampton will be a unique match in the history of Indian cricket. Read more

Ram Gopal Varma, who once praised Kangana Ranaut's acting, hints his opinions might change

Ram Gopal Varma might have agreed with Kangana Ranaut's claims about being a more versatile actor than even Hollywood legends such as Meryl Streep in March. However, the filmmaker has hinted that he could take a U-turn on his opinion in the future. Read more

Watch: Stone pelting, baton charge amid TMC protest against CBI in Kolkata