Rajnath reviews military’s preparations for cyclone relief; warships on standby

With Tauktae intensifying from a very severe to an extremely severe cyclonic storm, defence minister Rajnath Singh on Monday reviewed the military’s preparations to provide humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to states affected by the cyclone even as warships and rescue teams are on standby for relief work, officials familiar with the development said.

Three warships (Talwar, Tarkash and Tabar) are on standby with relief material for immediate assistance to affected areas if required, the defence ministry said in a statement, adding that more warships can be diverted to provide assistance to stranded fishing boats.

The minister was also said at the meeting that 11 Indian Navy diving teams have also been kept on standby in case of any request from affected states.

“Twelve flood rescue teams and medical teams have been earmarked for immediate response and deployment. Repair and rescue teams have also been formed to undertake urgent infrastructure repairs post cyclone, if required,” the ministry said. The navy’s maritime reconnaissance aircraft are also broadcasting cyclone warnings to fishermen.

Those who attended the meeting included the chief of defence staff and the three service chiefs.

Army columns and engineer task forces have also been mobilised for relief work. “In anticipation of assisting civil administration in undertaking rescue and relief operations due to the severe cyclonic storm, the Indian Army has mobilised columns and Engineer Task Forces (ETF) to the Western Coast from various parts of the country,” a senior army official said.

Ten teams are on standby in Diu, while another 10 are being sent to Junagarh. “All units are geared up for impact and all necessary coordination has been carried out with civil administration,” he said.

The army is also all set to provide all possible assistance for creating power back-up and making preparations for other contingencies at Covid hospitals in the affected region, including the Dhanvantri hospital in Ahmedabad, he said.

The Indian Air Force is also involved in the effort. On Sunday, the IAF deployed two C-130J and one An-32 aircraft for transporting 167 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel and 16.5 tonnes of cargo from Kolkata to Ahmedabad. Also, another C-130J and two An-32 aircraft carried 121 NDRF personnel and 11.6 tonnes of load from Vijayawada to Ahmedabad. Two C-130Js airlifted 110 personnel and 15 tonnes of cargo from Pune to Ahmedabad too.