News updates from Hindustan Times| ‘All three are divisive’: Bhim Army chief throws CAA, NPR, NRC dare to Centre and all the latest news

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 08:57 IST

‘All three are divisive’: Bhim Army chief throws CAA, NPR, NRC dare to Centre

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Wednesday threw a challenge to the Centre daring it to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the country.

20 killed in collision between state-run bus and truck in Tamil Nadu

At least 20 people were killed and 15 seriously injured after the state-run bus they were travelling in collided with a truck in Avinashi town of Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur district early on Thursday, officials said.

Little progress on trade, India, US to talk defence during Donald Trump’s visit

India is in no rush to finalise a trade deal with the US that compromises national interests though some big ticket defence purchases, including a $2.6-billion deal for Seahawk helicopters, are expected to be finalised during President Donald Trump’s visit, people familiar with the developments said on Wednesday.

Stern message to Pak from FATF members, Turkey sole exception

At the Paris Plenary of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), all 39 members, barring Turkey, sent a stern message to Pakistan to complete the remaining 13 action plan items by the June 2020 plenary, including the conviction and prosecution of top leaders of terrorist organisations.

Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship: Real life incident that inspired Vicky Kaushal’s film

Vicky Kaushal is all set to make his entry into the horror genre with Bhanu Pratap Singh’s Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship. In the film, he will be seen as the surveying officer of Seabird, an unmanned ship which washes ashore in Mumbai.

FIH Pro League: Skipper Manpreet Singh talks tactics ahead of Australia challenge

India men’s hockey team, playing in the FIH Pro League for the first time, have got off to a fantastic start. Surprise victories over Netherlands - the same opposition that ousted them in the quarterfinals of the 2018 World Cup - and World Champions Belgium, has reignited medal hopes for India at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Manpreet, though, is not feeling the pressure.

Scientists have worked out how to generate electricity from thin air

In what can truly be called a marvel of science, a new device has been developed that uses a natural protein in the air to generate electricity.

