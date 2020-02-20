e-paper
‘All three are divisive’: Bhim Army chief throws CAA, NPR, NRC dare to Centre

Chandrashekhar Azad was addressing a group of people who have been agitating against CAA and NPR in Uttarakhand’s capital Dehradun by staging a Shaheen Bagh style protest in the city’s Parade Ground.

caa-2019 Updated: Feb 20, 2020 07:59 IST
Kalyan Das
Kalyan Das
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad addressing crowd in Dehradun . Paras Negi/ HT Photo
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad addressing crowd in Dehradun . Paras Negi/ HT Photo
         

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Wednesday threw a challenge to the Centre daring it to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the country.

Chandrashekhar Azad was addressing a group of people who have been agitating against CAA and NPR in Uttarakhand’s capital Dehradun by staging a Shaheen Bagh-style protest in the city’s Parade Ground.

“I won’t allow the government to implement CAA, NPR and NRC in the country. It’s my challenge to them. All three are divisive in nature and against the country’s unity,” he said.

“Those in power, who got absolute majority in the elections, think that they can do anything like bringing these controversial issues. I urge the protesters to continue protesting and not to bow before the government,” he added.

The Bhim Army chief told the protesters that if anybody asks them for documents for NPR then “just offer them tea.”

“If any official comes and asks for data on NPR, welcome him, offer him tea and food, and ask them to turn away without showing any documents. I assure you, it is completely as per law and not illegal to refuse data on the same,” he said.

Chandrashekhar Azad also warned the government against trying to end the ongoing protests in Dehradun and elsewhere in the country, saying “If they end one Shaheen Bagh, hundreds more will come up.”

Later during the event, he also read out the preamble of the Constitution while asking the crowd to join him which they did.

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s state unit leaders called Azad an “anarchist element”.

“There are some anarchist elements like him in the country who are trying to create a rift in the society with their propaganda. The public should not be misled by such propaganda as CAA and NPR are not at all against anyone in the country,” Devendra Bhasin, state BJP spokesperson, said.

