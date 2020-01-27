‘Forcibly being sent back to Delhi’: Chandrashekhar Azad after Hyderabad arrest over anti-CAA protest

india

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 08:31 IST

Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad said on Monday he was being sent back to Delhi from Hyderabad where he was arrested on Sunday evening while on his way to take part in a rally against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA.

“Dictatorship is at its peak in Telangana. People’s right to protest is being snatched, first our people were beaten with sticks, then I was arrested, now I have been brought to the airport and being sent back to Delhi. @TelanganaCMO Remember Bahujan society will never forget this insult. Will be back soon,” Chandrashekhar Azad tweeted in Hindi.

“Hyderabad Police are forcibly taking us to the airport and sending us to Delhi,” he added.

तेलंगाना में तानाशाही चरम पर है लोगों के विरोध प्रदर्शन करने के अधिकार को छीना जा रहा है पहले हमारे लोगों को लाठियां मारी गई फिर मुझे गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया,अब मुझे एयरपोर्ट ले आएं है दिल्ली भेज रहे है। @TelanganaCMO याद रखे बहुजन समाज इस अपमान को कभी नही भूलेगा। जल्द वापिस आऊंगा — Chandra Shekhar Aazad (@BhimArmyChief) 27 January 2020

The 33-year-old Bhim Army leader was heading to Crystal Gardens, a function hall at Mehdipatnam, the starting point of the rally organised by the students of Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) against CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC), when he was arrested.

Azad was first taken to Habeeb Nagar police station before being shifted to Bollaram Police Station after a crowd started to gather at the Habeeb Nagar PS. All others who were arrested have been taken to Goshamahal stadium.

Azad was in Hyderabad to participate in several programmes, including protests organised by the students of TISS and Hyderabad University, on the 71st Republic Day.

Hyderabad Police said Azad was detained ahead of the anti-CAA and NRC protest since it was being organised without permission from them, according to a news agency.

Chandrashekhar Azad was released on bail from Delhi’s Tihar Jail on January 16 after he was arrested on charges of inciting a crowd in the national capital’s Daryaganj area in December last year.

The Bhim Army chief had organised a march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar against the amended citizenship act on December last year without the mandatory permission from Delhi Police. He was sent to judicial custody on December 21.