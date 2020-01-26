e-paper
Chandrashekhar Azad, in Hyderabad for anti-CAA protests, arrested

A tweet from Azad’s account in the afternoon had alleged that the city police was obstructing people to head to the venue of the agitation in Mehdipatnam, were he was due to address a protest by All India Dalit Muslim Adivasi Progressive Front.

india Updated: Jan 26, 2020 20:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
Azad was detained ahead of the anti-CAA and NRC protest in Hydrabad since it was being organised without permission, said city police.
Azad was detained ahead of the anti-CAA and NRC protest in Hydrabad since it was being organised without permission, said city police.(ANI Photo)
         

Bhim Army Chief Chandra Shekhar Azad has been arrested by Hyderabad police on Sunday evening while on his way to take part in a anti-CAA rally organised by the students of Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), said state police.

Azad was heading to Crystal Gardens, a function hall at Mehdipatnam, the starting point of the rally organised by the students against CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC), when arrested.

Azad was first taken to Habeeb Nagar police station before being shifted to Bollaram Police Station after a crowd started to gather at the Habeeb Nagar PS. All others who were arrested have been taken to Goshamahal stadium.

Azad was in the city to participate in several programmes, including protests organised by the students of Tata Institute of Social Sciences and Hyderabad University on the 71st Republic Day.

A tweet from Azaad’s account in the afternoon had alleged that the city police was obstructing people to head to the venue of agitation in Mehdipatnam.

“I am right now, at 4 pm, reaching Crystal Garden in Mehdipatnam, but look at the Hyderabad police which has turned the place into a police camp and are preventing people from reaching the programme venue,” his tweet claimed.

Hyderabad police said Azad was detained ahead of the anti-CAA and NRC protest since it was being organised without permission from the city police, claimed a news agency.

Reports also claimed that a group of students of the University of Hyderabad were also detained by the Police at the main gate of the varsity, while they were proceeding towards nearby Ambedkar Statue to hold a protest against the CAA.

The Dalit leader had addressed anti-CAA protestors in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh area and claimed that anti-citizenship act protests will spread further across the country.

“I promise you that in next days there will be at least 5,000 Shaheen Baghs across the country,” he had said in Delhi.

