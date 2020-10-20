News updates from Hindustan Times: Amit Shah responds to Rahul Gandhi’s ‘15 minutes’ claim and all the latest news

india

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 08:49 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘In 1962, then-PM had already said ‘Bye Bye Assam’: Amit Shah on Rahul Gandhi’s ‘driving out the Chinese in 15 mins’ claim

Union home minister Amit Shah said Congress and Rahul Gandhi should have listened to their own advice in 1962 when India lost hectares of land to the Chinese during the border war with China. Shah was referring to the comments made by Gandhi in connection to the ongoing row between China and India in eastern Ladakh. Readmore

5 worst-hit states have seen decline in active Covid-19 cases: Health ministry

The Union ministry of health said on Tuesday the five states most affected by the coronavirus pandemic have seen a decline in the number of Covid-19 cases since the last one month. Read more

Pak Army redraws new Kashmir terror plan, allots tasks to Jaish, LeT and Hizbul

The Rawalpindi general headquarters of the Pakistan army has been able to forge operational synergy since August 2019 between Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists in the Kashmir Valley, according to intelligence inputs reviewed by Hindustan Times. Read more

IPL 2020, CSK vs RR: ‘Insecurity is something you don’t want,’ MS Dhoni comes down hard on CSK youngsters

Three-time winners CSK, who have been criticised for continuing with their old warhorses, suffered their seventh defeat in the ongoing IPL. Skipper wasn’t happy with the defeat and on Monday said that the youngsters in his squad did not show the spark needed to break into the playing XI at the expense of the veterans. Read more

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge turns 25: Shah Rukh Khan said no to DDLJ for this reason, this is how Aditya Chopra convinced him

As Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge completes 25 years of its release, here is looking back at how Aditya Chopra, then a debutant director, almost lost hope of casting Shah Rukh in the film. It took several meetings, and then, history was created. Read more

This video of Will Smith grooving is winning people over. Seen it yet?

If you’re a follower of Will Smith’s Instagram account, then you are familiar with the cool content he often posts. This dance video of his is no different, and watching it may just blow your mind. Read more

What Facebook India head says about charges of bias?

Managing Director of Facebook India, Ajit Mohan speaks with the National Political Editor of Hindustan Times, Sunetra Choudhury about the charges of bias the company faces after international journals alleged that its Public Policy Head, Ankhi Das acted in a biased manner towards the BJP. Watch