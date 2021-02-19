News updates from HT: Several nations eager to accept BJP's ideals, says Tripura minister and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Influenced by BJP, several countries will accept BJP ideals’: Tripura minister

Tripura law minister Ratan Lal Nath on Thursday claimed that several countries including the US and Sri Lanka were influenced by BJP's ideals and were thinking of accepting them. Read more

NASA nails historic Mars landing in hunt for ancient life

Mars landings are among the toughest challenges in space exploration, and Perseverance’s arrival in Jezero Crater was the trickiest NASA has ever attempted. Read more

WhatsApp to launch public outreach exercise to push policy

WhatsApp decided to launch a public outreach to explain its controversial privacy policy to users, outlining what this involves, but going ahead with a plan Indian government asked to abandon. Read more

China admits 4 soldiers killed in Galwan clash with India, reveals their name

China named four Chinese soldiers who died during a border clash with Indian troops in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley in June last year. This comes 9 months after China withholds details of casualties. Read more

Bigg Boss 14: Here’s all that was wrong with the reality show this season

Bigg Boss 14 is finally nearing its ‘real’ finale without many changes. The makers tried every trick this season in the name of ‘ab scene paltega,’ but it didn't work. Read more

IPL 2021 Auction: Full squads of all eight IPL teams after auction

The IPL 2021 Auctions saw all the eight franchises bidding strategically. While Chris Morris emerged to be the most expensive buys in IPL history for ₹16.25 crore, K Gowtham became most expensive Indian player. Read more

Ind Vs Eng 3rd Test: What’s allowed inside stadium? Police brief on security | Watch

India and England are set to play two test matches and five T20s in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad. Security arrangements have been intensified ahead of the matches.