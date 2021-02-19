IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / China says 4 soldiers killed in Galwan clash with India, reveals their name: Report
In this October 16, 2016, file photo, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks to Chinese President Xi Jinping at the signing ceremony by foreign ministers during the BRICS summit in Goa, India.(AP file)
In this October 16, 2016, file photo, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks to Chinese President Xi Jinping at the signing ceremony by foreign ministers during the BRICS summit in Goa, India.(AP file)
world news

China says 4 soldiers killed in Galwan clash with India, reveals their name: Report

India and China witnessed a prolonged border row that erupted in May last year and after their troops clashed in June in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 08:25 AM IST

China has for the first time named four Chinese soldiers who died during a border clash with Indian troops in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley in June last year, according to reports on Friday. This comes nine months after China refused to disclose details of casualties in the bloodied fight with India.

"Chen Hongjun, Chen Xiangrong, Xiao Siyuan and Wang Zhuoran died a fierce struggle" against "foreign troops" that violated an agreement and crossed into the Chinese side, Reuters reported citing Chinese media reports. Chen was posthumously awarded the title of "Guardian of the Frontier Hero," while the other three men were also given first-class merit citations, Reuters report added.

China has also acknowledged that the colonel who led the troops against India was seriously injured and conferred with honorary title, a report by Chinese state media People's Daily stated.

India and China witnessed a prolonged border row that erupted in May last year and after their troops clashed in June in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley. The encounter happened along the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC) where rival soldiers were caught in stand-off that began with a confrontation between rival patrols near Pangong Tso on the night of May 5-6.

The soldiers were seen fighting each other with nail-studded clubs and stones. While India had previously stated that 20 of its soldiers died in the clash, Beijing had acknowledged casualties but had not disclosed details.

India posthumously honoured five Indian Army soldiers who blocked Chinese People Liberation Army (PLA) aggression to capture territory in East Ladakh’s Galwan Valley on June 15 last year with gallantry medals on Republic Day this year.

In the seven-hour conflict along the Line of Actual Control - first in more than five decades, the Indian soldiers had retaliated in full measure when the Chinese troops refused to withdraw from a location near Patrolling Point 14 in line with the agreement reached between the two countries and triggered the clash. The PLA troops had come prepared with barbed wire sticks and spears.

At its peak, the violent clash involved more than 600 rival soldiers with a majority of casualties on both sides due to hypothermia with the soldiers getting pushed out of the cliff into the freezing Galwan river.

From the start of the skirmish, India had maintained that China tried to change the status quo as the PLA troops tried to transgress into Indian territory near the southern bank of Pangong Tso.

The Chinese state media has consistently blamed India for the clash – an allegation that has been firmly and consistently denied by New Delhi.

After months of disengagement talks, the two nuclear powers earlier this month agreed to pull back their troops, tanks and other equipment from the banks of Pangong Tso in the Ladakh region.

Disengagement between rival soldiers deployed on heights on the north and south banks of Pangong Tso began on February 10 and is nearing completion.

While PLA has retreated to its base east of Finger 8 on the north bank of Pangong Tso, India is moving back to its permanent position near Finger 3. Neither side will patrol the contested areas in between until an agreement is reached through future talks.

In a statement in Parliament on February 11, defence minister Rajnath Singh said that structures built by both sides after April 2020 at heights on both banks of the lake will be removed. PLA had set up scores of structures in the Finger Area including bunkers, pillboxes, observation posts and tented camps.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
galwan clash
Close
In this October 16, 2016, file photo, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks to Chinese President Xi Jinping at the signing ceremony by foreign ministers during the BRICS summit in Goa, India.(AP file)
In this October 16, 2016, file photo, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks to Chinese President Xi Jinping at the signing ceremony by foreign ministers during the BRICS summit in Goa, India.(AP file)
world news

China admits 4 soldiers killed in Galwan clash with India, reveals their name

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 07:54 AM IST
  • India and China witnessed a prolonged border row that erupted in May last year and after their troops clashed in June in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden hosts a meeting to discuss coronavirus response legislation and the president's infrastructure plan. (Reuters File Photo )
US President Joe Biden hosts a meeting to discuss coronavirus response legislation and the president's infrastructure plan. (Reuters File Photo )
world news

Joe Biden rolling out plan for $4 billion global Covid-19 vaccine effort

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:50 AM IST
Biden will also encourage G-7 partners to make good on their pledges to COVAX, an initiative by the World Health Organization to improve access to vaccines.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A healthcare worker fills a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. (Bloomberg File Photo )
A healthcare worker fills a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. (Bloomberg File Photo )
world news

Study in Israel shows Pfizer vaccine 85% effective after first dose: The Lancet

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:43 AM IST
Pfizer in an emailed statement said it was looking at real world data from Israel and other locations to understand the impact of its vaccine against Covid-19 arising from emerging variants.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Google and Facebook logos and Australian flag are displayed in this illustration taken, February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration(REUTERS)
Google and Facebook logos and Australian flag are displayed in this illustration taken, February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration(REUTERS)
world news

Australian news sites' traffic falls after Facebook blocks content: Report

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:38 AM IST
Facebook on Wednesday barred users from sharing or reading news from Australian publishers on its platform in protest of a looming law that will force it and Alphabet Inc's Google to pay publishers for content.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Uber logo is displayed on a mobile phone in this picture illustration taken November 25, 2019.(REUTERS/File Photo)
The Uber logo is displayed on a mobile phone in this picture illustration taken November 25, 2019.(REUTERS/File Photo)
world news

Uber faces UK Supreme Court ruling on worker rights in gig economy test

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:22 AM IST
In a case led by two drivers, a London employment tribunal ruled in 2016 that they were due entitlements such as the minimum wage, paid holidays and rest breaks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chaudhri said that India should allow UN observers, Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, the OIC Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission, and the international media to visit Kashmir. (AFP)
Chaudhri said that India should allow UN observers, Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, the OIC Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission, and the international media to visit Kashmir. (AFP)
world news

Pakistan asks India to allow neutral international observers to visit J-K

PTI, Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:11 AM IST
Envoys from several countries, including member states of the European Union and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) visited Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday and Thursday to assess the ground situation in view of the efforts made to restore normalcy by strengthening democratically-elected local bodies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden hosts a meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, US February 17, 2021.(REUTERS)
US President Joe Biden hosts a meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, US February 17, 2021.(REUTERS)
world news

US says it's ready to join talks to resume Iran nuclear deal

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:05 AM IST
The State Department said the US would accept an invitation from the European Union to attend a meeting of the participants in the original agreement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(FILES) In this file photo US President Joe Biden speaks from the Resolute Desk prior to signing executive orders related to immigration in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, February 2, 2021. - Democrats unveiled legislation on February 18, 2021 for President Joe Biden's plan to create a path to citizenship for 11 million undocumented immigrants, saying there is no justification for denying them a permanent home in the United States. Top Democrats said the legislation, blocked for more than a decade by Republicans, is "long overdue," noting that most of those it will address have lived in the country for many years, with homes, businesses and US-born children and grandchildren. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)(AFP)
(FILES) In this file photo US President Joe Biden speaks from the Resolute Desk prior to signing executive orders related to immigration in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, February 2, 2021. - Democrats unveiled legislation on February 18, 2021 for President Joe Biden's plan to create a path to citizenship for 11 million undocumented immigrants, saying there is no justification for denying them a permanent home in the United States. Top Democrats said the legislation, blocked for more than a decade by Republicans, is "long overdue," noting that most of those it will address have lived in the country for many years, with homes, businesses and US-born children and grandchildren. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)(AFP)
world news

US President Biden to debut at G7 with vaccines, economy and China in focus

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 05:38 AM IST
The call with G7 leaders at 1400 GMT is a chance for Biden, a Democrat who took over from Republican former President Donald Trump on Jan. 20, to project a message of re-engagement with the world and with global institutions after four years of his predecessor's "America First" policies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Facebook logo is displayed on a smartphone.(Reuters)
A Facebook logo is displayed on a smartphone.(Reuters)
world news

Canada vows to be next country to go after Facebook to pay for news

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 05:18 AM IST
Canadian Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault, in charge of crafting similar legislation to be unveiled in coming months, condemned Facebook's action and said it would not deter Ottawa.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) speaks to the media at the Cancun International Airport before boarding his plane back to the US, in Cancun, Mexico.(Reuters)
US Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) speaks to the media at the Cancun International Airport before boarding his plane back to the US, in Cancun, Mexico.(Reuters)
world news

Texas senator Ted Cruz says he went on vacation amid storm 'to be a good dad'

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 05:15 AM IST
“My staff and I are in constant communication with state and local leaders to get to the bottom of what happened in Texas,” he continued. “We want our power back, our water on, and our homes warm.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
A worker repairs a power line in Austin, Texas, US.(Bloomberg)
A worker repairs a power line in Austin, Texas, US.(Bloomberg)
world news

Some electricity restored in Texas, but water woes persist

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 05:03 AM IST
The storms also left more than 320,000 homes and businesses without power in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. About 70,000 power outages persisted after an ice storm in eastern Kentucky, while nearly 67,000 were without electricity in West Virginia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden (Reuters)
US President Joe Biden (Reuters)
world news

Biden team revokes Trump’s Iran snapback at UN security council

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:49 AM IST
“The United States of America hereby withdraws its letters to the Security Council” calling for the reinstatement of UN sanctions due to Iran’s non-compliance, wrote Richard Mills, acting Representative of the United States to the United Nations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg(Reuters)
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg(Reuters)
world news

Australia to hold talks with Facebook’s Zuckerberg after block

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:48 AM IST
Australia will hold talks with Facebook Inc. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg in a bid to break a legal standoff after the tech giant angered the government by blocking the nation’s news sharing on its platform.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Keith Gill, a GameStop investor, also known in social media forums as Roaring Kitty, testifies during a virtual hearing on GameStop in Washington.(AP)
Keith Gill, a GameStop investor, also known in social media forums as Roaring Kitty, testifies during a virtual hearing on GameStop in Washington.(AP)
world news

'Mr. Kitty' goes virtually to Washington over GameStop saga

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:47 AM IST
The 34-year-old Gill became the most visible face of the GameStop rally largely because of his videos, where he wore a red headband and colorful, cat-themed T-shirts as he spent hours each week talking about the stock from the basement of his home in a suburb of Boston.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) attends a news conference.(Reuters)
US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) attends a news conference.(Reuters)
world news

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez questions if free Robinhood trades are really free

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:45 AM IST
“Robinhood owes its customers a lot more than an apology because it has harmed their interests,” the New York Democrat and progressive icon said by video at Thursday’s House Financial Services Committee hearing on wild market swings in shares of GameStop Corp. and other stocks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP