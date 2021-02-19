IND USA
Whatsapp has said it will now present banner pop-ups on the app to guide users through the policy.(HT Photo)
WhatsApp to launch public outreach exercise to push policy

The move relates to the company’s decision to enforce a new privacy policy, which was under fire by critics who said it allowed WhatsApp to share more data with its parent Facebook without giving users the opportunity to opt out of it.
By Deeksha Bhardwaj, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 03:40 AM IST

Mobile messaging service provider WhatsApp has decided to launch a public outreach exercise to explain its controversial privacy policy to users, outlining in more detail what this involves, but seemingly deciding to go ahead with a plan that the Indian government has asked the company to abandon.

The move relates to the company's decision to enforce a new privacy policy, which was under fire by critics who said it allowed WhatsApp to share more data with its parent Facebook without giving users the opportunity to opt out of it.

In a blog post published early on Friday, the company said it will now simplify the update to make people understand the nuances of the revised policy. “We’ve reflected on what we could have done better here. We want everyone to know our history of defending end-to-end encryption and trust we’re committed to protecting people’s privacy and security.

“We’ve also included more information to try and address concerns we’re hearing. Eventually, we’ll start reminding people to review and accept these updates to keep using WhatsApp,” the company said, indicating that it planned to go ahead with enforcing the policy, which was deferred to May 15.

The company pushed back the enforcement of the policy after backlash in January. As per the new policy, WhatsApp said it will share some data about users’ interactions with business accounts with its parent company Facebook, and that accepting these terms were mandatory in order to use the application.

The ministry on January 19 wrote to WhatsApp CEO Will Cathcart expressing “strong concerns” over this and asked the company to roll it back. Earlier this week, the Supreme Court also issued a notice to WhatsApp, asking it to explain its plans, with a remark that Indians highly value their privacy.

A Meity official told HT on Thursday that WhatsApp has not formally conveyed to the government whether it will go ahead with the new policy. “The ministry will respond after it reviews the matter.”

The company has said it will now present banner pop-ups on the app to guide users through the policy.

The government in its January 19 letter reminded WhatsApp to “respect the informational privacy and data security of Indian users” and pressed it on whether there were different rules for Indian users and those on other countries.

A person familiar with WhatsApp’s policy said India has the same policy as all countries except European Union region, where it needs to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation.

Lt. Gov. Manoj Sinha interacts with foreign envoys, who are on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, in Jammu,(PTI)
india news

Foreign envoys’ visit to J&K is an eye opener, saw visible change: officials

By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 03:50 AM IST
In a vote of thanks, Eritrea Ambassador, Alem Tsehaye Woldermariam remarked that “Change is visible in Jammu Kashmir” and that “Envoys’ visit to J&K is an eye opener and improved the understanding of important issues concerning Jammu & Kashmir”.
People hold placards during a protest against the arrest of 22-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi, in Bengaluru, India,(Reuters)
india news

Activist Disha Ravi seeks restraint on private chat leaks

By Richa banka, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 03:15 AM IST
Suspect in farm protest toolkit case approaches Delhi high court, says channels putting out biased narrative
In February 2019, the ministry of home affairs (MHA) noted that over 60,000 cybercrime cases were recorded in the previous three years.(Shutterstock)
india news

Social media moderation: Government plans new platform to flag online posts

By Deeksha Bhardwaj, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 03:04 AM IST
At present, complainants can either challenge the content they find offensive in the courts or report it to intermediaries, if any are involved, to address their concerns.
A medic in PPE takes a swab sample during RT-PCR based coronavirus testing at NMMC Hospital Nerul in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra.(Bachchan Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
india news

Signs of Covid uptick as states lower guard

By Jamie Mullick, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 02:46 AM IST
While Maharashtra, the state worst-hit by the disease, is again seeing a strong resurgence of infections with cases rising rapidly over the past week, Punjab, Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir also face the immediate risk of seeing a second Covid-19 surge.
Supreme Court of India (File photo)
india news

No evidence but can’t rule out conspiracy against Gogoi: SC

By Abraham Thomas, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:40 AM IST
The report prepared by former SC judge Justice (Retd) AK Patnaik was submitted to a bench of Justices SK Kaul, AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian.
Advocates of Telangana High Court protesting against the murder of lawyer couple Gattu Vaman Rao and his wife P. Nagamani in front of the High Court in Hyderabad on Thursday. The double murder was condemned by all Bar Associations of the State. (ANI PHOTO).
india news

Murder of advocate couple triggers protests, Telangana HC takes up case

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:21 AM IST
  • The high court directed that the police obtain the details of passengers travelling in two buses which were passing by the scene of offence and make them witnesses.
Passengers stand in a queue to board the train amid farmers' Country-Wide Rail Roko Protest at Bhubaneswar railway station, in Bhubaneswar on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Movement of trains hit as farmers block rail tracks

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:43 AM IST
In Punjab and Haryana, farmers at several places squatted on railway tracks, which led to disruptions. Protests were also staged at some places in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.
File photo: External affairs ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava.(PTI )
india news

'Deplorable!' India rejects UN experts' concerns on ending of J&K's autonomy

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:42 AM IST
  • The MEA questioned the timing of the remarks by the UN experts, saying they were “deliberately timed” to coincide with the visit by 24 envoys to Jammu and Kashmir.
**EDS: HANDOUT PHOTO MADE AVAILABLE FROM BJP OFFICE ON THURSDAY, FEB. 18, 2021** South 24 Parganas: Union Home Minister Amit Shahduring a roadshow at Kakdwip in South 24 Parganas district, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_18_2021_000275B)(PTI)
india news

From kin to Saraswati Puja, salvos from Shah, Mamata turn personal before polls

By Tanmay Chatterjee
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:33 AM IST
  • Shortly after Shah, who is on a two-day visit to Bengal, accused Banerjee of not letting people perform Durga and Saraswati pujas and alleged that the only person benefitting in Bengal was her nephew Abhishek, a Lok Sabha member from the same district, the chief minster hit back.
Ramani was the first in a long list of female journalists to accuse MJ Akbar, a journalist-turned-politician, of sexual harassment.(PTI file photo)
india news

Akbar’s lawyers may rely on part of judgment in appeal

By Abraham Thomas, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:29 AM IST
Experts said Akbar’s legal team could focus on the judgment’s comment on the content being defamatory in an appeal
Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy(PTI Photo)
india news

Interview: ‘Centre denied rights to people of Puducherry’, says CM Narayanasamy

By Divya Chandrababu, Chennai
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:16 AM IST
Puducherry's CM Narayanasamy says, "I’m not going into numbers. We have got a majority."
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the SSKM Government Hospital where she met state labour minister Jakir Hossain, in Kolkata on Thursday. (ANI PHOTO).
india news

Parts of wire and battery found from blast site in Bengal, minister stable

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:55 PM IST
  • Whether the explosion was triggered remotely using an IED or it was just some crude bombs that were kept in the bag which exploded when someone kicked it, is what officials are trying to verify.
A nurse fills Covidshield dose in injection.(ANI)
india news

Heart, cancer patients first choice as Centre prepares rules to vaccinate public

By Anonna Dutt, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 02:39 AM IST
The government constituted an expert committee to draft and finalise a list and degree of the comorbidities.
File photo: Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb.(PTI)
india news

Senior BJP, RSS leaders meet Tripura CM after 'BJP in Nepal' remark

By Priyanka Deb Barman, Agartala
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:46 PM IST
  • Sources, however, didn't confirm if the purpose of the meeting was to discuss Deb's controversial statement.
