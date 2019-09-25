News updates from Hindustan Times: Arvind Kejriwal announces scheme for house tenants and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 12:54 IST

These are the top news, analysis and opinion trending at this hour. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

More sops from Delhi CM Kejriwal, this time for house tenants

After power, water tariff sops for Delhiites, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced a scheme for house tenants in the city just months ahead of the assembly elections scheduled early next year.

Read full story here.

UP law student, who accused Chinmayanand of rape, arrested; sent to jail

The 23-year-old UP law student, who accused BJP leader Chinmayanand of sexual assault, has been arrested on a charge of extortion by the special team probing the case. The law student had moved a local court for protection against arrest but did not get any immediate relief. The court had posted the hearing for Wednesday.

Read full story here.

China ‘misread’ India’s decision to repeal Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir: Jaishankar

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said that China had “misread” India’s decision to nullify Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The government had divided the state to two union territories—J&K and Ladakh.

Read full story here.



Imran Khan ‘disappointed’ Kashmir campaign not working

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan’s “Mission Kashmir” has failed and he admitted for the first time Tuesday that he was disappointed by the lack of response to his campaign to bring international pressure on India over Kashmir, blaming it on India’s appeal as a “market of 1 billion people” and Kashmiris were Muslims.

Read full story here.

What NRIs should watch out for when investing in Indian real estate

When it comes to inward remittance, India tops the global list. According to a World Bank report, Migration and Development Brief, released in April this year, the top remittance recipients include India with $79 billion, followed by China ($67 billion) and Mexico ($36 billion). In fact, it has been on the rise in India, according to data in successive WB reports.

Read full story here.

Salman Khan gets death threat on Facebook, police on alert

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has been threatened with dire consequences in a social media post, written on the Facebook wall of Student Organisation of Punjab University (Sopu), on September 16. The police have initiated investigation after the post went viral.

Read full story here.

Better than Ricky Ponting, Steve Waugh: Virat Kohli in elite company, numbers reveal unprecedented trend

When India blanked West Indies 2-0 in the Test series, Virat Kohli became the most successful Indian captain in the history of Test cricket. However, for the man himself, it was nothing without the contribution of the team and in the post-match presentation he deflected all the praise on his players, especially the bowlers.

Read full story here.

Uttar Pradesh youth tied to motorcycle by neck, dragged 15 km to Meerut

In what can be termed as brutality at its worst, the body of a 21-year-old youth was tied to a motorcycle by his neck and dragged for over 15 kilometers by unidentified persons in Meerut on Tuesday.

Read full story here.

Maruti Suzuki cuts prices on select models amid crisis in auto sector

The auto sector continues to battle a crisis and India’s largest car maker Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday announced a price cut on some of its models.

Read full story here.

First Published: Sep 25, 2019 12:54 IST