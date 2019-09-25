More sops from Delhi CM Kejriwal, this time for house tenants

india

After power, water tariff sops for Delhiites, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced a scheme for house tenants in the city just months ahead of the assembly elections scheduled early next year.

“Government has come up with a scheme for tenants ‘Mukhyamantri Kirayedaar Bijli Meter Yojna’ under which prepaid meters will be installed at rented accommodations, this is applicable for domestic use only,” the chief minister announced.

Kejriwal, in August, had announced a waiver of all arrears of consumers towards Delhi Jal Board, a government agency responsible for supply of potable water to the most of the National Capital Territory. Kejriwal had said that households would be entitled to waiver on the principal amount of arrears depending on the category of colonies (graded from A to H) they are located in—25% for upscale colonies, 50% for middle income localities and 100% for the lower income localities.

The chief minister said the move was an open invite to the people of Delhi to join the mainstream and install water meters. “Only those consumers who have installed meters before November 30 will get the benefit of this scheme.”

The waiver had come days after the state government announced sops for power consumer bringing down electricity bills. Kejriwal had added that households consuming anything between 201 and 400 units per month will have to pay their electricity bill but approximately 50% of it will be subsidised by the government.

