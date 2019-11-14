News updates from Hindustan Times at 1 pm:‘Amit Shah kept Modi in the dark’: Sanjay Raut’s counter-attack over 50:50 agreement and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 12:55 IST

‘Amit Shah kept Modi in the dark’: Sanjay Raut’s counter-attack over 50:50 agreement

Shiv Sena's senior leader Sanjay Raut has accused Union home minister and BJP chief Amit Shah of keeping Prime Minister Narendra Modi in dark about the power-sharing agreement he had discussed with Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Sabarimala case goes to larger Supreme Court bench: All you need to know

A five-judge Supreme Court bench on Thursday decided to refer its ruling on the entry of women to Sabarimala to a larger bench.

Need new growth points in India-China trade, President Xi tells Modi in Brazil

China welcomes the import of "high-quality" goods from India and the two countries must add "new growth points" in sectors including medicine and infrastructure construction, President Xi Jinping told Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting in Brazil.

After 5-month roller-coaster, 16 out of 17 Karnataka rebels join BJP

Sixteen Karnataka rebels, who had in July resigned from the Congress and the JD(S), joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday, capping months of ups and downs during which they were sequestered in resorts, disqualified from Assembly and engaged in a legal battle.

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh look like newlyweds as they visit Tirupati on wedding anniversary. See family pics

One of Bollywood's most fancied couples, actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, are in the temple town of Tirupati to seek divine blessings of Lord Venkateswara on their first wedding anniversary.

Deepika Padukone and Emilia Clarke both wear red Rosie Assoulin dress. Ranveer comments ‘my spirit colour’

Deepika Padukone has been at the top of the fashion game for a while now, and her stylist Shaleena Nathani makes sure that not a hair is out of place on the Padmaavat star.

‘It’s about picking the seam,’ Sachin Tendulkar explains the ‘critical factor’ in playing pink balls

Two of India's Fab Four are now actively involved in shaping the future of Indian cricket. Sourav Ganguly is the new BCCI president while Rahul Dravid heads the National Cricket Academy (NCA). Sachin Tendulkar hasn't ventured down that path but wants to continue serving Indian cricket in an 'unofficial capacity'.