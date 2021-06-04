News updates from Hindustan Times at 1 pm: Arunachal student body writes to Shah to grant citizenship to Chakma-Hajongs

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Grant citizenship to Chakma-Hajongs in Arunachal: Student body writes to Shah

The apex body of Chakma students from Arunachal Pradesh has submitted a memorandum to Union home minister Amit Shah seeking citizenship to 4,627 Chakma-Hajong people in the state. Read more

Indian tourists most concerned about polluted beaches, overtourism: Survey

As many as 24% of 18,327 people surveyed for international digital travel agency Agoda’s sustainable travel trends survey believe governments have the responsibility when it comes to making changes to help make travel more sustainable. Read more

As Bengal battle persists, lessons from Vajpayee-era on Centre-state tensions

Politicians in power often tend not to learn from the experience of their rivals, peers or predecessor regimes. The realisation that they could have done it better dawns when the clock can’t be reversed. Read more

PM Modi enquires about Milkha Singh's health, wishes for his speedy recovery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Indian track and field legend Milkha Singh and has wished for the former sprinter's speedy recovery, news agency ANI reported. Read more

Ducati to launch Panigale V4 BS 6 in India next week: Sources

2020 was quite a dull year for the Indian premium bike market seeing the challenges thrown by the Covid-19 pandemic. There were no major launch announcements by Ducati last year, save for the updated Panigale V2. However, the company has lined up several new launches for this year starting with new bike announcements next week. Read more

Forest official shares incredible video of night patrolling amid heavy rainfall

Have you ever seen those videos which almost instantly make you say “Wow”? There is a possibility that this video shared by a forest official will evoke the same feeling in you. Shared on Twitter, the video shows him patrolling the forests at night and that too amid heavy rainfall. Read more

Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan co-star Harshaali Malhotra is now ‘officially a teenager’. See photos

Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan co-star Harshaali Malhotra turned 13 on Thursday. She took to Instagram to share pictures and videos from the celebrations, which included at least four birthday cakes, with ‘Munni’ (her character in the film) written on one of them. ‘Officially a teenager,’ was written on another cake. Read more

Good News! Google Chrome will now do this for you on harmful downloads, extensions - save yourself from phishing

Google Chrome extensions and downloads can often prove to be malicious without the user’s knowledge. Google has been working on making Chrome safer for users from malicious downloads and extensions. It is rolling out new features that should make it easier for users to detect harmful Google Chrome downloads and extensions. The new features are a part of Enhanced Safe Browsing that Google launched last year. Read more