News updates from Hindustan Times at 1 pm: At 200.8mm, Mumbai sees second-highest 24 hour July rain in 5 years and all the latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times at 1 pm: At 200.8mm, Mumbai sees second-highest 24 hour July rain in 5 years
Updated: Jul 05, 2020 12:51 IST
At 200.8mm, Mumbai sees second-highest 24 hour July rain in 5 years
Incessant downpour over the weekend allowed Mumbai to record its second-highest 24-hour rain in the month of July in over the past five years. Read more
India records biggest one-day jump of 24,850 Covid-19 cases, 613 deaths
India’s tally of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) reached 673,165 with the biggest single-day increase of 24,850 new cases and 613 deaths, data from the Union health ministry on Sunday showed. Read more
Pakistan have beaten India so much that they’d ask us for forgiveness after the match: Shahid Afridi
In yet another bold statement, former captain Shahid Afridi has claimed that Pakistan’s domination over their arch-rivals was such that Indian cricketers would seek forgiveness from Pakistan. Read more
Smriti Irani’s motivational quote impresses many. ‘Very true,’ say people
Union Minister Smriti Irani took to Instagram to share a motivational quote on life lessons and now it has left many impressed, including actors Sonu Sood, Divya Dutta, and Ronit Bose Roy. Read more
The Way We Were: Fragmented tales from a beautiful mind
In June 2006, a 63-year-old man walked out of his rambling old house in Ambala, Haryana, and never returned. To this day, no one knows what happened to him. Read more
Apple’s Chinese App Store removes 4,500 games in just 3 days
Apple has removed more than 4,500 mobile games from the Chinese App Store in three days thanks to a change in licensing restrictions in China. Read more