News updates from Hindustan Times at 1 pm: Covid-19 statewise tally: Tamil Nadu, Delhi outnumber coronavirus cases in Kerala and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 12:57 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Covid-19 statewise tally: Tamil Nadu, Delhi outnumber coronavirus cases in Kerala

India on Saturday entered the eleventh of the 3-week coronavirus lockdown. On Saturday, the health ministry updated the number of Covid-19 cases in the country to 2,902 including 2,650 active cases, 183 patients who have recovered and 68 fatalities. Read more

259 of 386 Covid-19 cases in national capital have Markaz link: Delhi health minister

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday said that as many as 386 people have been tested positive for coronavirus in Delhi of which 259 are from Markaz in Nizamuddin. Read more

Odisha CM urges Jamaat attendees to come forward and get tested for Covid-19

A day after Odisha recorded a four-fold jump in COVID-19 cases, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday appealed to all who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin to come forward and get tested for coronavirus. Read more

Self-care during quarantine is important for a healthy mind and body, here are a few tips

These are unprecedented times. While we all battle our inner conflicts and the invisible beast that is claiming precious lives around the world, we are left with no choice to stay home and stay apart to beat the coronavirus pandemic. Read more

‘He was magic’: Rohit Sharma picks best coach he has played under

Team India opener Rohit Sharma has named former Australia captain Ricky Ponting to be the best coach he has played under. In 2013, Ponting was captain of Mumbai Indians, but he stepped aside after half way through the season and this gave Rohit the opportunity to take the mantle forward. Read more

Saif Ali Khan says mom Sharmila Tagore lockdown attitude scares him: ‘She is suddenly saying she has had full life, no regrets’

Actor Saif Ali Khan is in self-isolation with actor wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and their son Taimur at their Mumbai residence. He is away from his mother and veteran actor Sharmila Tagore, who lives in Delhi. Read more

This app is helping Bengaluru locate essential supplies amid lockdown

With the 21-day Covid lockdown disrupting supply chain since March 25, a city-based techie developed an application (app) to enable the people locate essential supplies in the neighbourhood. Read more

This sneaky doggo’s acting may remind you of your teenage years. Watch

Some of you may remember being a teen and doing a few things you weren’t meant to be at those late-night hours. You may also remember how your heart would beat faster and how your palms would get clammy when that doorknob softly turned to announce the unexpected arrival of a parent. This doggo is feeling exactly that emotion and has the swiftest reaction to this intruder. Read more