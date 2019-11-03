News updates from Hindustan Times at 1 PM: Talks with BJP only on CM post, says Shiv Sena and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 13:05 IST

‘Talks with BJP only on CM post’: Shiv Sena refuses to budge

Shiv Sena on Sunday said talks with ally BJP on government formation will only be on the chief minister’s post.

Senior Sena leader Sanjay Raut said there have been no talks on government formation yet. “If talks happen, it will only be on the issue of the CM’s post,” Raut was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. Read more.

Shift PM house closer to Rashtrapati Bhavan, suggests Central Vista architect

A plan to revamp New Delhi’s Central Vista, that houses India’s seat of political power, recommends moving the prime minister’s residence closer to the Rashtrapati Bhawan, a separate building to house PM’s office, a new office complex for MPs and possibly.. Read more.

No respite, air pollution continues its choking grip on Delhi

The air quality at most monitoring stations on Sunday morning was in the ‘severe’ category. At ITO the AQI levels were 488, while at Anand Vihar and RK Puram the levels were 483 and 457 respectively as the national capital continued to grapple with its annual nightmare. Read more.

‘My phone tapped’: Mamata Banerjee targets govt over WhatsApp snooping row

“My phone is tapped, I know that because I have got the information and have the evidence with me. This is happening at the behest of the central government and two-three state governments. I will not name the states but one is BJP-ruled,” Banerjee was quoted. Read more.

Saudi Crown Prince gives green light for Aramco IPO

More than three years after Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman first raised the idea -- and just three weeks after a plan to launch the share sale was abruptly shelved -- the Capital Market Authority approved Aramco’s offering, according to a statement. The shares are likely to start trading in December. Read more.

India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma set to break MS Dhoni’s massive T20I record

Team India will look to maintain their winning streak against Bangladesh in T20 internationals when they host the Tigers in the first match of the series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. India have won eight straight T20I against Bangladesh and will hope to continue their unbeaten streak in Delhi. Read more.

Hrithik Roshan shares Chhath Puja greetings with devotees gathered outside his Mumbai home. See pic

Actor Hrithik Roshan on Saturday extended warm greetings to devotees on the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja. The actor, who is currently riding high on the success of his latest release -- War, took to Twitter to send ‘love’ and wish ‘Happy Chhath Puja’ to the fans and followers. Read more.