News updates from Hindustan Times at 1 pm: Unnao victim’s father demands accused be shot dead like those in Hyderabad case and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Dec 08, 2019 12:56 IST

Unnao victim’s father demands accused be shot dead like those in Hyderabad case

The father of the Unnao gang rape victim has demanded those who killed his daughter must be shot dead just like the four men accused of raping and murdering a veterinarian were by the police in Hyderabad.

43 killed in massive factory fire in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal orders probe

In one of the worst fire tragedies in Delhi, at least 43 people were killed and several others were injured when a blaze swept through a manufacturing factory in the capital's Rani Jhansi Road early Sunday morning, police said. Rescue operations are underway.

Rearing cows diminish criminal mindset of prisoners, claims Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Saturday that experience has shown that "criminal mindset" of jail inmates decreased when they were given the task of looking after cows.

Microsoft says 44 million customers using leaked passwords

Microsoft has discovered that over 44 million users of its Azure and Microsoft Services Accounts (MSA) are using leaked credentials to log into their accounts.

India vs West Indies: Stats reveal big worry for Virat Kohli and Co ahead of Thiruvananthapuram T20I

India may have been enjoying a rich vein of form in shortest format but there is no denying that there are still some problems that needs to be ironed out as the team edges closer to the T20 World Cup in Australia next year.

Sona Mohapatra objects to kids being shoved on to stage during concerts, says ‘making a young girl gyrate to Bedardi Raja is creepy’

Singer Sona Mohapatra has raised a concern about the prevailing trend of parents shoving their kids on to a stage while an artist is performing live.

Above and billow: This party season, it’s all about the sleeves

Need a shortcut to understanding today's trends? Look at the arms. Across stores, party collections are simple, minimalist even, wearing all their action on their sleeves.