India vs West Indies: Stats reveal big worry for Virat Kohli and Co ahead of Thiruvananthapuram T20I

Updated: Dec 08, 2019 11:33 IST

India may have been enjoying a rich vein of form in shortest format but there is no denying that there are still some problems that needs to be ironed out as the team edges closer to the T20 World Cup in Australia next year. While the batting unit looks formidable, same cannot be said about the bowlers as India continue to find their best combination. While the pacers have done the trick for ‘Men in Blue’ in recent times, the spinners haven’t been as effective as they have been in the past.

One such case is that of Washington Sundar, who hasn’t been able to replicate his domestic form on international arena. He was once again taken for runs in Hyderabad T20I and with competition for places heating up, the spinner can’t take his place in the side from granted.

In the first T20I against Windies, Sundar bowled his most expensive spell in international T20Is as he gave away runs at an economy rate of 11.33. Moreover, in 2019, Sundar has bowled 30 overs and taken just 4 wickets.His strike rate of 45.0 is third worst this calendar year among bowlers from Test playing nations.

In nine outings as bowler, Sundar has remained wicket-less in five innings. Also, Sundar’s average of 54.25 in 2019 is the worst among any Indian bowler in a year.

Overall, among bowlers from Test playing nations, Sundar features at ninth position in the list of bowlers with highest average in a year in T20Is. Despite his poor run of form, Sundar seems to have got the backing on team management as he continues to secure a place for himself in the playing XI.

“Having two wrist spinners is big advantage when you are playing in Australia in big fields,” Kohli had said during pre-match press conference ahead of first T20I against Windies. “There might be some games where both might play together. But in T20 cricket, it’s all about balance and predominantly we see one guy playing with Jadeja and Washy (Sundar) because it gives us all kinds of variety in the bowling attack.”

“You need to have six bowling options in T20 cricket. That’s the basic rule. You can’t go with five expecting everyone to bowl four good overs. I think that is the balance we need to create,” he added.

The backing from team management can change quickly as other tweakers are waiting in wings for an opportunity to showcase their talent on the biggest stage.