India vs West Indies: ‘Thanks big boss’ - Virat Kohli responds to Viv Richards’ ‘amazing’ praise

Updated: Dec 08, 2019 11:05 IST

Virat Kohli graciously accepted legendary Windies cricketer Viv Richards’ high praise after India skipper fired team to a comprehensive victory in first T20I in Hyderabad on Friday. India lead the three-match series 1-0 following their emphatic six-wicket at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium. The hosts will now look to take an unassailable lead in series in Thiruvananthapuram and continue their glorious run on home soil.

Following Kohli’s unbeaten 94, which helped India get over the line in first match of the series, Richards lauded the India captain on social media and his post read: “Amazing. Just amazing, @imVkohli.”

Kohli took note of the appreciation from one of the greats of the game and replied: “Thanks big BOSS. Coming from you means a lot.”

Thanks big BOSS. Coming from you means a lot 🙏🏼 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 7, 2019

Kohli will be on the verge of another massive T20I milestone on Sunday when he takes to the field in second T20I. Kohli has scored 975 runs in the shortest format at home. If he manages to score 25 runs more, he would become the first Indian cricketer to complete 1000 runs in T20Is at home.

Overall, the Indian skipper would become only the third player in history to do so, only after New Zealand’s Martin Guptill (1430) and Colin Munro (1000).

Moreover, if Kohli manages to score three more runs in the 2nd T20I against West Indies on Sunday in Thiruvananthapuram , he will topple Rohit to reclaim the top spot and become the leading run-scorer in the shortest format. He is currently just three runs away from Rohit Sharma’s mark, who holds the top spot at the moment with 2,547 runs.

Kohli’s highest T20 score anchored India’s chase of the 208-run target with eight balls to spare. The skipper hit six fours and another six sixes as his 35-ball half-century led India to 209-4 in 18.4 overs in the first T20I. It was the highest T20 total chased down by India, going past the 207 versus Sri Lanka in Mohali in 2009.