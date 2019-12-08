e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 08, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 08, 2019

Rearing cows diminish criminal mindset of prisoners, claims Mohan Bhagwat

If people from all sections of society come together (to conserve cows), no one will send cows to slaughterhouses, said Mohan Bhagwat

india Updated: Dec 08, 2019 09:56 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Pune
The organisations which run shelters for stray cows are running out of space, claimed Mohan Bhagwat
The organisations which run shelters for stray cows are running out of space, claimed Mohan Bhagwat(PTI FILE)
         

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Saturday that experience has shown that “criminal mindset” of jail inmates decreased when they were given the task of looking after cows.

Such observations and findings should be documented for proving the cow’s qualities to the world, he said.

Bhagwat was speaking at an award ceremony organised by the Go-Vigyan Sanshodhan Sanshtha, an organisation dedicated to `cow science’ research, here.

“Cow is the mother of universe....it nurtures soil, it nurtures animals, birds and it also nurtures humans and protects them from diseases and makes the human heart as tender as flower,” he said.

“When jails set up cow sheds and prisoners started rearing cows, the authorities saw that the criminal mindset of these prisoners started diminishing, and I am telling you this from experiences shared by some jail authorities,” he said.

“If you want to prove the qualities of the cow to the world, we have to start doing documentation. We will have to carry out psychological experiments on prisoners, and assess the changes in them after they rear cows for a certain time, and findings need to be sourced from different places,” he said.

The organisations which run shelters for stray cows are running out of space, he said.

“We have such a huge society, if everybody decides to take care of one cow, the issue will be resolved,” the RSS chief added.

“If people from all sections of society come together (to conserve cows), no one will send cows to slaughterhouses,” he said.

However, today Hindus are the ones who send cows to slaughterhouses, he lamented.

tags
top news
43 dead, many injured in massive factory fire in Delhi
43 dead, many injured in massive factory fire in Delhi
‘Ajit approached us, Sharad Pawar hid half conversation with PM’: Fadnavis
‘Ajit approached us, Sharad Pawar hid half conversation with PM’: Fadnavis
Live: ‘Extremely horrific’, PM Modi tweets on massive Delhi fire
Live: ‘Extremely horrific’, PM Modi tweets on massive Delhi fire
‘I will fight to ensure capital punishment’: Unnao victim’s father
‘I will fight to ensure capital punishment’: Unnao victim’s father
‘Come after you get raped’: Woman alleges UP cops refused to act on complaint
‘Come after you get raped’: Woman alleges UP cops refused to act on complaint
Sikh couple not allowed to adopt white kids due to race wins UK court battle
Sikh couple not allowed to adopt white kids due to race wins UK court battle
Kohli 25 runs away from becoming 1st Indian to achieve huge T20I milestone
Kohli 25 runs away from becoming 1st Indian to achieve huge T20I milestone
PM Modi, Sitharaman, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Kareena: #HTLS2019 highlights
PM Modi, Sitharaman, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Kareena: #HTLS2019 highlights
trending topics
HTLS 2019HTLS 2019 LiveHyderabad encounterGaurav GeraIndia vs West Indies LiveUnnao rape survivorPUBGShah Rukh KhanPanipat movie review

don't miss

latest news

India News